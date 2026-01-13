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The Wood Brothers Expand 2026 Tour

Official Announcement | Published: Jan 13, 2026 10:37 AM EST
The Wood Brothers Expand 2026 Tour

(CMM) The Wood Brothers have added 18 new shows to their 2026 tour plans, with stops on the Gulf Coast, in Texas, across the Southwest, and up through the West Coast.

Celebrating two decades since the release of their debut album, Ways Not to Lose, and continuing to support their latest, critically acclaimed studio effort, Puff of Smoke, the Grammy Award-nominated trio remains as vital as ever, continuing to evolve artistically while honoring their 20-year history.

Highlights of the just-announced spring run include stops at Tipitina's in New Orleans, Mission Ballroom in Denver, The Fillmore in San Francisco, and Revolution Hall in Portland.

Artist presales begin Wednesday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general on-sale scheduled for Friday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. local time.

The Wood Brothers' previously announced winter 2026 tour begins at the end of January with shows across the Northeast and Midwest, including stops at The Eastern in Atlanta, two nights at The Orange Peel in Asheville, and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Additionally, the band was recently featured in The A.V. Club's A.V. Undercover series, performing their take on the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' "Maps."

Spring tour dates include:
3/26 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's
3/27 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater
3/28 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater
3/29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
3/31 - Santa Fe, NM - The Lensic Performing Arts Center
4/1 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center
4/2 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
4/3 - Aspen, CO - Wheeler Opera House
4/4 - Grand Junction, CO - Avalon Theatre
4/30 - Scottsdale, AZ - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
5/1 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's
5/2 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Solana Beach
5/3 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall
5/5 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
5/6 - Medford, OR - Holly Theatre
5/7 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
5/8 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
5/9 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

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