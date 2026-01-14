India Ramey Welcomes Fans To Her Villain Era

(Brooklyn Basement) Nashville outlaw country siren India Ramey kicks the door wide open with her new single, "Welcome to My Villain Era," a lively, toe-tapping honky-tonk burner that finds her stepping fully into her power-and unapologetically holding the line.

With hints of Loretta Lynn's fire and Wanda Jackson's swagger, the track pairs a sassy fiddle and twangy guitars with classic country grit. Equal parts fun and fearless, it's a danceable declaration from a woman done suffering fools, setting boundaries with anyone who dares to cross them. "If my boundaries offend you," Ramey says, "I'll happily play the villain in that story."

"Welcome to My Villain Era" also serves as the title track and mission statement for Ramey's forthcoming album, Villain Era, due out May 8, 2026, via Copoco/Blue Elan Records. Following the success of her fiery 2024 LP Baptized By The Blaze, which chronicled a hard-won journey through trauma, healing, and survival, Villain Era finds Ramey firmly rooted in reckoning and self-possession. "This album is the 'healed' me," she explains. "I spent years as a people pleaser, not knowing how to have boundaries. I lost sight of who I really was. These songs are about reclaiming that."

Recorded in Los Angeles with two-time Grammy-nominated producer Eric Corne, Villain Era features a powerhouse of musicians, including Eugene Edwards (Dwight Yoakam) and Chris Masterson (The Wallflowers) on guitar, and Eleanor Whitmore (Steve Earle) on fiddle, helping Ramey bring her cinematic vision to life. Written entirely by Ramey, Villain Era is a cinematic, spaghetti western-meets-honky-tonk collection that doesn't ask for permission - it claims its ground. Fans have dubbed her "The Woman in Black" and "the Wednesday Addams of country music," and she leaned fully into that vision-telling Corne she wanted the record to sound like Johnny Cash and Loretta Lynn rising from the grave to score a Quentin Tarantino film. The result is a bold, cathartic album that balances grit, gallows humor, and joy as resistance. With Villain Era, India Ramey doesn't ask for permission - she claims her territory, laughs loudly, and dares anyone to underestimate her.

Villain Era Track Listing

1. We Ride At Dawn

2. Welcome To My Villain Era

3. Scattered And Smothered

4. Six Feet Under

5. Cryin' In My Lingerie

6. Nobody's Coming

7. Dead To Me

8. Cult Money

9. Red Red Roses

10. Ghost Town

TOUR DATES [More dates TBA]

2/27 - Honky Tonking In Queens, Gottscher Hall, Queens, NY

2/28 - Honky Tonking In Queens, Assembly, Kingston, NY

3/26 - The 5 Spot, Nashville, TN

5/5 - Honky Tonk Tuesday, Eastside Bowl, Nashville, TN

5/7 - The 5 Spot, Nashville, TN

5/14 - The Whitehorse, Austin, TX

5/15 - The Lonesome Rose, San Antonio, TX

5/16 - The Devil's Backbone, Fischer, TX

9/1 - Honky Tonk Tuesday, Eastside Bowl, Nashville, TN

12/08 - Honky Tonk Tuesday, Eastside Bowl, Nashville, TN

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India Ramey Welcomes Fans To Her Villain Era

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