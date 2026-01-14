The Po' Ramblin' Boys Sign with Turnberry Records

Photo provided by Turnberry Records Photo provided by Turnberry Records

(po-ramblin-boys) Turnberry Records is proud to announce the signing of the powerhouse bluegrass band The Po' Ramblin' Boys, marking an exciting new chapter for one of the most dynamic and tradition-driven groups in modern bluegrass.

Known for their hard-driving sound, tight harmonies, and thrilling live performances, The Po' Ramblin' Boys have built an international following while earning some of the genre's highest honors. Their career accolades include multiple IBMA Award nominations and a GRAMMY nomination, firmly establishing them as leaders in today's bluegrass movement.

"The Po' Ramblin' Boys represent the very heart of bluegrass-respect for tradition, unmatched musicianship, and a passion that connects instantly with audiences," said Keith Barnacastle, CEO of Turnberry Records. "We are thrilled to welcome them to the Turnberry Records family and look forward to working together on the next exciting phase of their career."

"Turnberry Records has made incredible strides in the bluegrass world these past few years," said C.J. Lewandowski. "Keith has created a strong team that all their artists can lean on for support. The Po' Ramblin' Boys are eager to get in the studio and feature the second lineup of our eleven-year history." Lewandowski continued, "I have been a Turnberry artist alongside the late, great Bobby Osborne and have worked closely with the Turnberry team on the most important project of my career. I know they will take the same care with the new music for The Po' Ramblin' Boys. Keep your ears peeled for a David Stewart-penned heartbreaker coming soon!"

Since their formation in 2014, the band has become a staple on major festival stages and concert halls around the world and prominent ambassadors of bluegrass music. Balancing archival preservation with modern artistic expression, The Po' Ramblin' Boys have logged countless miles sharing their hard-charging, true-blue sound while recording some of the finest modern traditional bluegrass of the era.

The current lineup of The Po' Ramblin' Boys is: C.J. Lewandowski (mandolin, vocals), Jereme Brown (banjo, vocals), Jasper Lorentzen (bass), John Gooding (guitar), and Max Silverstein (fiddle).

Guitarist John Gooding added, "It's exciting to find a new label home with Turnberry Records and to work alongside such a supportive team. I'm thankful for Keith and everyone who plays a role at Turnberry."

The Po' Ramblin' Boys are currently working on new music for their first release with Turnberry Records, with more details to be announced soon.

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