Ty Myers Announces 'Heavy On The Soul' Album

(Columbia) 18-year-old rising star Ty Myers announces the upcoming release of his sophomore album, Heavy On The Soul. Due out via RECORDS Nashville/Columbia on March 27, Heavy On The Soul will follow his wildly celebrated, GOLD-certified 2025 debut LP The Select.

A potent evolution of Myers' straight-from-the-heart songwriting and commanding musicality, Heavy On The Soul came to life at Alabama's legendary FAME Recording Studios - the historic Muscle Shoals facility that birthed iconic records from music royalty like Aretha Franklin and Otis Redding (one of Myers' main inspirations). With a depth of artistry well beyond his years, the Texas-bred singer/songwriter/guitarist penned 11 of the album's 17 songs entirely on his own, infusing each track with equal parts elevated songcraft and raw emotional realism. Produced by Brandon Hood (who also helmed production on The Select), Heavy On The Soul features a top-notch lineup of sought-after session players, including guitarist Tom Bukovac (whose credits include Country heroes like Glen Campbell and Vince Gill) and steel guitarist Bruce Bouton (George Strait, Emmylou Harris).

This Friday, Myers will give fans another glimpse into Heavy On The Soul with the premiere of his solo-penned single "Message to You." So far, he's shared four songs from the LP: "Leaving Carolina" (a simmering convergence of cinematic Country and gritty Southern Soul), "Through a Screen" (an unsparing look at the surreal world of online dating), "Come On Over, Baby" (a Blues-leaning ode to late-night lust), and "Two Trains (feat. Marcus King)" (a guitar-drenched take on the classic Little Feat tune).

Although The Select landed less than a year ago, Myers has already reached an incredible level of stardom thanks in part to his powerful live presence - an element on full display throughout his 73-date, SOLD-OUT The Select Tour. Fueled by the runaway success of hits like the PLATINUM-certified "Ends of the Earth," the album helped to ignite a major surge in his fanbase (a phenomenon that's often found fans lined up around the block and screaming along to every word at his shows). With 12 of its 16 songs written by solely by Myers, The Select also earned acclaim from the likes of Country Central ("Myers doesn't just sing these songs; he inhabits them, making each narrative feel authentic and deeply personal"), MusicRow ("The music that flows from Myers feels effortless and deeply rooted in authenticity"), and No Depression ("we may be witnessing the emergence of a generational talent"). Meanwhile, Rolling Stone declared Myers to be "the next face of country music."

Myers' album announcement arrives just a day after making his late-night debut with an appearance on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he delivered a soul-stirring rendition of The Select's Billboard Hot 100 hit "Thought It Was Love." In a triumphant end to The Select era, Myers was surprised backstage with two plaques from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA): one to honor The Select's GOLD certification, the other for the PLATINUM certification of "Thought It Was Love."

Tracklist for Heavy On The Soul (CD + Digital Edition):

1. "Morning Comes" (Ty Myers, Scooter Carusoe)

2. "Me Neither" (Ty Myers)

3. "Pedestal" (Ty Myers)

4. "Don't You Know" (Ty Myers)

5. "Message to You" (Ty Myers)

6. "Run, Run, Run" (Ty Myers, Harper O'Neill, Jason Nix, Andy Austin)

7. "Game Called Love" (Ty Myers)

8. "Leaving Carolina" (Ty Myers, Braydon Watts)

9. "Come On Over, Baby" (Ty Myers)

10. "Woman" (Ty Myers)

11. "Through a Screen" (Ty Myers)

12. "Two Trains" (feat. Marcus King) (Lowell George)

13. "Southbound" (Ty Myers)

14. "Songs for You" (Ty Myers, Marcus King)

15. "Gone Too Long" (Ty Myers, Braydon Watts)

16. "Bad Guy" (Ty Myers)

17. "Good Morning Paris" (Ty Myers)

All songs produced by Brandon Hood

Tracklist for Heavy On The Soul (Vinyl Edition):

SIDE A

1. "Morning Comes" (Ty Myers, Scooter Carusoe)

2. "Pedestal" (Ty Myers)

3. "Don't You Know" (Ty Myers)

4. "Message to You" (Ty Myers)

5. "Game Called Love" (Ty Myers)

6. "Leaving Carolina" (Ty Myers, Braydon Watts)

SIDE B

7. "Woman" (Ty Myers)

8. "Through a Screen" (Ty Myers)

9. "Two Trains" (feat. Marcus King) (Lowell George)

10. "Southbound" (Ty Myers)

11. "Songs for You" (Ty Myers, Marcus King)

12. "Bad Guy" (Ty Myers)

13. "Good Morning Paris" (Ty Myers)

All songs produced by Brandon Hood

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