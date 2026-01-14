Windy City Smokeout Announces Full Lineup

(kinship) Windy City Smokeout, the two-time Academy of Country Music's "Festival of the Year" music and BBQ festival from Lettuce Entertain You, is thrilled to announce its full 2026 lineup, adding a fifth night of entertainment for the first time in festival history.

The Festival returns to Chicago's iconic United Center for its 13th year, taking place July 8-12, 2026. The weekend will feature headliners including Treaty Oak Revival, Hootie & The Blowfish, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, and Blake Shelton, along with more than 15 newly announced artists joining the lineup.

Newly announced music lineup include: Russell Dickerson-3x Platinum artist surging with crossover smash "Happen to Me" - Scotty McCreery-Performing his #1 Country radio hit "Bottle Rockets" with Windy City Smokeout 2026 Thursday headliner Hootie & The Blowfish for the very first time - Warren Zeiders-2024 CMT Music Award winner, "Breakthrough Male Video of the Year" - Hudson Westbrook-Spotify "2025 Artist to Watch" - Carter Faith-CMT's "Next Women of Country"

An impressive roster of 20+ of the country's top pitmaster teams will be announced soon, rounding out the festival's best-in-class BBQ offerings. Guests are invited to check out the Smokeout's signature events, such as the "Biggest Happy Hour of the Summer" on Friday, July 10 and a bottomless BBQ Brunch presented by OpenTable on Sunday, July 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The BBQ Brunch will include a variety of dishes from the Windy City Smokeout's Pitmaster Buffet, featuring a special Bacon Bar - plus guests will have access to unlimited mimosas and Bloody Marys (and more!). A 4-day or Sunday pass is required in addition to a BBQ Brunch ticket for entrance.

Windy City Smokeout takes place Wednesday, July 8 from 4-10 p.m.; Thursday, July 9 from 2-10 p.m.; Friday, July 10 from 2-10 p.m.; Saturday, July 11 from 1-10 p.m.; and Sunday, July 12 from 1-10 p.m.

The full 2026 Windy City Smokeout lineup, including single-day schedules, plus 4-day and single-day General Admission, VIP, Platinum, and Wednesday wristbands can be found at www.windycitysmokeout.com

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