Brothers Osborne Expand 'Pawn Shop' For 10th Anniversary

(MCA) GRAMMY-winning duo Brothers Osborne celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their breakthrough album Pawn Shop with the announcement of Pawn Shop (10 Year Anniversary Edition), arriving February 13 via MCA.

The landmark release honors the album that introduced the duo's fearless sound and helped reshape modern country music. Rolling Stone called the album a "guaranteed show-stopper" highlighted by John Osborne's "wickedly improvised solo."

Originally released in 2016, Pawn Shop marked a defining moment for Brothers Osborne, showcasing their sharp songwriting, musicianship, and refusal to conform to expectations. The album became a cornerstone of their career, producing enduring fan favorites including "21 Summer," "Stay A Little Longer," "Rum," "It Ain't My Fault," and the title track, while laying the foundation for their rise as one of country music's most respected and adventurous acts.

Out today, Brothers Osborne share "Love The Lonely Out Of You (Live Pinebox Version)," accompanied by a lyric video recorded in John Osborne's Pinebox studio, watch below. Captured in a single take, the performance strips the song down to its emotional core, highlighting the honesty and songwriting that first connected the duo with fans. The release revisits Pawn Shop through the lens of a band now a decade since its debut-while remaining rooted in the same intensity that defined their early work.

To commemorate the milestone, Pawn Shop (10 Year Anniversary Edition) will be released on vinyl alongside three limited-edition 7-inch collector vinyls, each offering a unique pairing of newly released recordings, demos, or live versions from the Pawn Shop era. The songs selected from Brothers Osborne were intentionally chosen because they have never before been released in a physical format, giving fans the first opportunity to own these tracks on vinyl. One version features "Arms of Fire" (from Brothers Osborne) on Side A and "Love The Lonely Out Of You (Live Pinebox Version)" on Side B. Another includes "Pins and Needles" on Side A and "Stay A Little Longer (Demo)" (from Brothers Osborne) on Side B. The third variant features "Shoot From The Hip" (from Brothers Osborne) on Side A and "21 Summer (Demo)" on Side B. In addition, a special international release will include a single LP compiling all six songs.

When the full anniversary edition arrives February 13, it will also include the previously unreleased song "Pins And Needles," offering fans a brand-new recording from the Pawn Shop era and further underscoring the depth of material surrounding the album's creation.

Upon its original release, Pawn Shop was widely praised for its fearless sound and sharp songwriting. Entertainment Weekly wrote that the album "positively sizzles," driven by "ferocious guitars, stomping drum lines, and plenty of blue-collar fire." The project produced multiple career-defining singles, including "Stay A Little Longer," which reached No. 1 at country radio and earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Another standout, "It Ain't My Fault," climbed into the Top 10 and also received a GRAMMY nomination.

Beyond chart success, Pawn Shop resonated for its storytelling and perspective. Dallas Observer noted that the album's songwriting "paints a grimy, if nostalgic, picture of middle America," while declaring it proof that "mainstream country doesn't have to be garbage." The record became a touchstone for a new generation of fans and artists alike, cementing Brothers Osborne as leaders of a progressive movement within the genre.

Over the past decade, Brothers Osborne have become one of country music's most decorated and influential acts, earning 13 GRAMMY nominations (including a GRAMMY win for "Younger Me"), multiple CMA and ACM awards, and amassing more than 3.4 billion global streams. Yet Pawn Shop remains a defining chapter-an album that introduced their voice, challenged the status quo, and set the tone for everything that followed.

A decade later, Pawn Shop (10 Year Anniversary Edition) stands as both a celebration of where Brothers Osborne began and a testament to the lasting impact of an album that helped usher in a new era of country music.

Related Stories

Brothers Osborne Expand 'Pawn Shop' For 10th Anniversary

Brothers Osborne Celebrating New Album With 'Nobody's Nobody' Video

Brothers Osborne Share New Song 'Goodbye's Kickin' In'

Brothers Osborne Release Three New Songs

News > Brothers Osborne