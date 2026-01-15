Clay Walker Launching The Doin' What I Love Tour

(117) Country hitmaker Clay Walker is about to embark on his 2026 headlining "Doin' What I Love Tour." The award-winning musician will criss-cross the USA starting January 23 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The Texas Cowboy Hall of Famer sold out his Ryman Auditorium headline debut last November, and performed 59 show dates in 2025. The critically acclaimed singer songwriter proves he's still "doin' what he loves" thirty plus years into his historic career, and has no plans of stopping anytime soon.
"To quote Mark Twain: The two greatest days in a man's life are the day he is born and the day he figures out why... I have figured out why," says Walker.
Fans continue to share rave reviews of their concert experience, emphasizing their admiration for the fan favorite cowboy, and his traditional country music. Whether he is performing "Rumor Has It," "She Won't Be Lonely Long," or "Live Until I Die," the audience knows every word.
"Clay put on an amazing show and his range for different types of music was a very pleasant surprise. He clearly loves his fans and the music. The amount of energy and enthusiasm would be fantastic for anyone, but when you think of a person going through what Clay is dealing with, it's astounding. So much fun!" ( - Denise, Concertgoer)
"Clay Walker blew me away. He put on a great show, his vocals were spot on, and his band was very talented. I can't wait to see him play again!" ( - Phillip, Concertgoer)
Walker is slated to make his debut at top music festivals, Tortuga and Hoofbeat Country Fest, and returns to Two Step Inn for the second time. He is featured on lineups alongside fellow superstars Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean, Post Malone, Riley Green, and many more. Additional dates will be announced in the coming months.
"Doin' What I Love" Tour Dates:
January 23 - Tulsa, Okla. - Skyline Event Center
January 24 - Hinton, Okla. - Sugar Creek Casino
February 7 - Fort Worth, Texas - Billy Bob's
February 12 - Shipshewana, Ind. - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
February 13 - French Lick, Ind. - French Lick Exhibition Hall
February 14 - Richmond, Mo. - Branded Indoor Theatre
February 19 - Anderson, Ind. - The Paramount Theatre Centre & Ballroom
February 20 - West Chester Township, Ohio - Lori's Roadhouse
February 21 - Mount Vernon, Ky. - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center
February 28 - Carlton, Minn. - Black Bear Casino
March 5 - Worley, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Casino
March 6 - Enoch, Alberta - River Cree Resort and Casino
March 8 - Calgary, Alberta - Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
March 12 - Danville, Va. - The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia
March 13 - Cherokee, N.C. - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
March 14 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Carolina Opry
April 11 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. - Tortuga Music Festival
April 19 - Georgetown, Texas - Two Step Inn
April 23 - Green Bay, Wis. - Epic Event Center
April 24 - Flint, Mich. - The Capitol Theater
April 25 - Effingham, Ill. - Effingham Performance Center
May 16 - Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, N.M. - Boots In The Park
June 25 - Cadott, Wis. - Hoofbeat Country Fest
June 27 - Sullivan, Mo. - Meremac Community Fair
July 18 - Hot Springs, Ark. - Timberwood Amphitheater
July 25 - Caldwell, Idaho - Canyon County Fair
July 29 - McMinnville, Ore. - Yamhill County Fair
August 14 - Davenport, Iowa - Rhythm City Casino & Resort
August 15 - Larchwood, Iowa - Grand Falls Casino
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