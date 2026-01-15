Lee Brice & Randy Houser Lead 8th Annual Daryle Singletary 'Keepin' It Country Jam' Lineup

(2911) It's official, the 8th annual Daryle Singletary 'Keepin' It Country Jam' is scheduled for Thursday, February 12th at The Nashville Palace. The unofficial kick-off to the National Wild Turkey Federation convention will be hosted by 90's country comedian Cledus T. Judd.

The benefit concert will be headlined by Lee Brice and Randy Houser with special guest performances by Drew Baldridge, Billy Dean, Rhett Akins, Mo Pitney, Eric Blankenship, Duke Henry, and Robert Bacon! VIP Tables are almost gone from previous table buyers, but anyone interested, please email [email protected].

Many of Daryle's friends including Jamey Johnson, Neal McCoy, Easton Corbin, Lorrie Morgan, Rhett Akins, Lee Greenwood, Tyler Farr, Collin Raye, Craig Campbell, Rhonda Vincent, Andy Griggs, Mark Wills, Highway 101's Paulette Carlson, Chad Brock, The Malpass Brothers, Mark Collie, and more have graced the stage over the past 7 years to support the Daryle Singletary Memorial Trust.

Daryle Singletary rose to fame in the 90s with a string of successful hardcore country albums. From rural Georgia, where his father was a postmaster, Singletary moved to Nashville in 1990 to pursue a music career full-time. After catching the eye and ear of his musical hero, Randy Travis, Singletary released his debut record, the self-titled Daryle Singletary (1995), which produced four Billboard Hot Country charting singles, including the smash hit "I Let Her Lie," which topped out at No. 2 on the charts. Additional hits included the 1996 single "Too Much Fun" and 1997's "Amen Kind of Love." Other hit albums include 1998's top-20 album, "Ain't It the Truth," and a pair of albums featuring some of Singletary's favorite country songs, "That's Why I Sing This Way" (2002) and "Straight From the Heart" (2009). His last album, 'There's Still A Little Country Left,' was released in 2015. In 2018, Singletary died at age 46 from a blood clot.

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