.

Blake Shelton Kicks Off His Las Vegas Residency

Official Announcement | Published: Jan 16, 2026 9:20 PM EST
Blake Shelton Kicks Off His Las Vegas Residency

(POP) With his current single "Stay Country Or Die Tryin'" sitting at No. 1 on the country radio charts, country music superstar Blake Shelton returned to Las Vegas in grand fashion, launching "BLAKE SHELTON: LIVE IN LAS VEGAS" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Shelton delivered a nearly two-hour, high-energy performance that celebrated his hit-filled career, treating fans to a career-spanning set packed with many of his 31 No. 1 singles, including "Austin," "Hillbilly Bone," "God's Country" and "Pour Me a Drink." The latter recently earned CMA Musical Event of the Year honors for Shelton and duet partner Post Malone.

"It may be Thursday night but every night is Saturday night in Vegas, so let's get this one started," Shelton said. "And if you're doing Dry January, take the night off. I'm here for you," he added, raising his cup to the crowd.

Shelton also performed his chart-topping single "Texas," the debut single from his new album, For Recreational Use Only. The album also features "Stay Country Or Die Tryin'," along with collaborations that include Gwen Stefani on "Hangin' On," Craig Morgan joins for "Heaven Sweet Home" and Country Music Hall of Famer John Anderson lends his voice on "Years."

Shelton closed out the extraordinary night with his signature hit, "God Gave Me You." "Blake Shelton: Live In Las Vegas" has limited tickets available for the remaining shows, January 18, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30 and 31, and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com/BlakeSheltonVegas.

Related Stories
Blake Shelton Scores A Hit With 'Let Him In Anyway'

Blake Shelton Leads New Performers For 61st ACM Awards

Blake Shelton Adds Eight New Las Vegas Shows

Blake Shelton Kicks Off His Las Vegas Residency

Blake Shelton Scores His 31st No. 1 With 'Stay Country or Die Tryin'

News > Blake Shelton

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day in Reports

Day in Rock

Day in Country

Day in Pop

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer

Live: Benson Boone's Wanted Man Tour

Cruise News: Monsters of Rock Cruise 2027

Caught In The Act: Lit and Sponge

Live: Lou Gramm Rocks The Arcada Theatre

Latest News

Airbourne Team With Bryan Adams & Mutt Lange For 'Here She Comes'

Godsmack Expand Rise of Rock World Tour

The Haunt Announce 'The Ghost Tour'

Watch Kamelot's 'Godlike Alchemy' Video

Hear Dark Funeral's 'We Are The Apocalypse (Live in Stockholm)'

Jimmy Eat World and The Format To Rock The Hollywood Bowl

The Cramps Lost 1977 Album 'Gravest Gravy' To Finally Be Released

Ash Share Video For 'Girl From Mars' (Live From STABAL Studios)

Stand Atlantic Hitting The Road With Story Of The Year and Silverstein

The Beatles' 'Rubber Soul' Newly Remixed and Expanded For Special Edition

Blue October's Catalog Surpasses 1.5 Billion Streams

Sons Of Silver Take Fans Behind The Scenes Of 'Dreaming Dangerous'