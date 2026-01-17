Blake Shelton Kicks Off His Las Vegas Residency

(POP) With his current single "Stay Country Or Die Tryin'" sitting at No. 1 on the country radio charts, country music superstar Blake Shelton returned to Las Vegas in grand fashion, launching "BLAKE SHELTON: LIVE IN LAS VEGAS" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Shelton delivered a nearly two-hour, high-energy performance that celebrated his hit-filled career, treating fans to a career-spanning set packed with many of his 31 No. 1 singles, including "Austin," "Hillbilly Bone," "God's Country" and "Pour Me a Drink." The latter recently earned CMA Musical Event of the Year honors for Shelton and duet partner Post Malone.
"It may be Thursday night but every night is Saturday night in Vegas, so let's get this one started," Shelton said. "And if you're doing Dry January, take the night off. I'm here for you," he added, raising his cup to the crowd.
Shelton also performed his chart-topping single "Texas," the debut single from his new album, For Recreational Use Only. The album also features "Stay Country Or Die Tryin'," along with collaborations that include Gwen Stefani on "Hangin' On," Craig Morgan joins for "Heaven Sweet Home" and Country Music Hall of Famer John Anderson lends his voice on "Years."
Shelton closed out the extraordinary night with his signature hit, "God Gave Me You." "Blake Shelton: Live In Las Vegas" has limited tickets available for the remaining shows, January 18, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30 and 31, and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com/BlakeSheltonVegas.
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