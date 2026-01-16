Dolly Parton Celebrates 80th Birthday Special Collaboration

(TPR) In celebration of her milestone 80th birthday on January 19, 2026, global superstar Dolly Parton just released a powerful new rendition of her classic hit, "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire on the 50th anniversary of writing the song. The single and music video, which also features David Foster on piano and The Christ Church Choir on backing vocals, is out today, just days before her birthday. This recording reimagines the song with a message of spreading love and hope.
Originally written and recorded 50 years ago in 1976 during a period of personal transition and renewed optimism, "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" has long stood as one of Parton's most inspirational works. Now, five decades later, Dolly revisits the song for a new generation with a powerhouse lineup of female voices.
"I wrote 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning' during a season when I was searching for hope, and fifty years later that message still feels just as true. As I celebrate my 80th birthday, this new version is my way of using what I've been blessed with to shine a little light forward, especially by sharing it with some truly incredible women." - Dolly Parton
In keeping with the spirit of giving that has defined her career, net proceeds from the song and its accompanying music video will benefit the pediatric cancer research program at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee, a longtime partner and cause close to Parton's heart.
The song was written by Dolly Parton, produced by Dolly Parton alongside Kent Wells, and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge. This new rendition also features the legendary David Foster on piano and includes backing vocals by The Christ Church Choir.
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