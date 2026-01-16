Maddox Batson Shares First Song Of 2026 With 'Any Other Night'

(EBM) Mixing magnetic attraction with a sleek roots-R&B groove, rising country star Maddox Batson begins a new chapter with his first release of 2026, "Any Other Night."
Dripping in the confident, swaggering passion of youth, "Any Other Night" marks the first in a string of upcoming releases from a skyrocketing talent who has already become the youngest male artist to appear on Billboard's 21 Under 21.
Co-written by Batson with Jesse Frasure and Jacob Hackworth and produced by Frasure, the track finds the 16-year-old Nashville native ditching his friends and their typical hangouts for something with more meaning - and a love he can't resist. Featuring a smooth vocal flow, clean guitars and a laid back digital beat, the heart-on-fire fusion of country, pop and R&B becomes a coming-of-age anthem, all about romantic memories in the making.
"I'm so stoked about my new single and the music video for 'Any Other Night,'" Batson enthuses. "This was an amazing collaboration with some great writers, Jacob Hackworth and Jesse Frasure. Just really good guys, and great Nashville songwriters. We wanted to tap into my age group's normal vibes and what it's like choosing between that and your crush. It has a great feel, and I'm looking forward to the fans' reaction."
Fans can stream or download "Any Other Night" here, and check out the captivating official music video featuring Batson fans' favorite guest star, Embreigh Courtlyn ("Girl In Green"), here, directed by Grant Decyk.
Showing new growth as an artist, "Any Other Night" has attracted massive fan attention as the follow up to Batson's 2025 EP, First Dance, as well as singles "No More" and "Coincidence." A TikTok teaser of the track recorded 3.5M views and 202K likes, while an Instagram post generated 1.2M views and 35K likes.
Both show the incredible demand powering Batson's most ambitious year yet - including more new music to come, his collaboration with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey - the first-ever artist collaboration in the brand's 150-year history - and his headlining 44-city Maddox Batson Live Worldwide Tour 2026.
Set to kick off February 17 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Live Worldwide Tour 2026 will crisscross the U.S. before heading to Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, on Batson's first headlining European trek.
Joined by special guests Baylee Lynn, Jenna Davis, Just Jayne and Timmy McKeever on select dates, North American stops will include Atlanta, Georgia; Providence, Rhode Island; Montreal, Quebec; Vancouver, British Columbia; Seattle, Washington; Los Angeles, California; Phoenix, Arizona and Arlington, Texas. Tickets for all shows are available now at MaddoxBatson.com.
The new music and headline tour continue a breathtaking ascent for Batson, whose still-young career already counts 105M U.S. on-demand streams, 444M YouTube views and a combined social media following of 5.6M.
After making his Stagecoach festival debut in 2025, Batson wrapped his 29-city I Need A Truck Tour and supported select dates on Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind Tour. He has already caught the attention of Forbes, USA Today, American Songwriter, NBC Nightly News, PEOPLE, This Past Weekend with Theo Von and others, with much more to come.
Maddox Batson Live Worldwide Tour 2026 Routing:
Feb. 17 | Ft. Lauderdale, FL | Revolution Live
Feb. 18 | St. Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live
Feb. 20 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy
Feb. 21 | Augusta, GA | Bell Auditorium
Feb. 22 | Macon, GA | Macon City Auditorium
Feb. 28 | Allentown, PA | Archer Music Hall
March 1 | Montclair, NJ | The Wellmont Theater
March 4 | Stamford, CT | The Palace Theatre
March 6 | Syracuse, NY | Landmark Theatre
March 7 | Schenectady, NY | Proctors Theatre
March 8 | Providence, RI | The Strand Ballroom & Theatre
March 11 | Montreal, QC | Beanfield Theatre
March 12 | Toronto, ON | The Danforth Music Hall
March 14 | Buffalo, NY | Buffalo Riverworks
March 15 | Cleveland, OH | Agora Theatre & Ballroom
March 18 | Detroit, MI | Royal Oak Music Theatre
March 20 | Chicago, IL | The Salt Shed
March 21 | Madison, WI | The Sylvee
March 22 | Minneapolis, MN | The Fillmore Minneapolis
March 26 | Calgary, AB | Grey Eagle Event Centre
March 28 | Vancouver, BC | Vogue Theatre
March 31 | Portland, OR | McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
April 1 | Seattle, WA | The Showbox
April 3 | Sacramento, CA | Channel 24
April 4 | San Francisco, CA | The Fillmore
April 8 | Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern
April 11 | San Diego, CA | The Observatory North Park
April 16 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Complex
April 18 | Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren
April 19 | Albuquerque, NM | Revel Entertainment Center
April 22 | Austin, TX | ACL Live at The Moody Theater
April 24 | Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center
April 26 | Tulsa, OK | Cain's Ballroom
April 29 | St. Louis, MO | The Factory at The District
May 3 | Nashville, TN | The Pinnacle
May 12 | Dublin, IE | 3Olympia Theatre
May 13 | Glasgow, UK | SWG3 Galvanizers
May 15 | Manchester, UK | Manchester Academy 2
May 16 | London, UK | O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
May 19 | Cologne, DE | Club Volta
May 20 | Amsterdam, NL | Tolhuistuin
May 21 | Hamburg, DE | Bahnhof Pauli
May 23 | Oslo, NO | Vulkan Arena
May 24 | Stockholm, SE | Fryshuset Klubben
Watch Maddox Batson's 'If I See Her Again' Video
Maddox Batson Shares First Song Of 2026 With 'Any Other Night'
Maddox Batson Collaborates With Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey
Maddox Batson Delivers Home For The Holidays Bundle
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