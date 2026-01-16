Megan Moroney Shares 'Wish I Didn't' Video

(SMN) Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records singer/songwriter Megan Moroney unleashes her outrageously catchy new anthem "Wish I Didn't." Accompanied by an official music video co-starring reality TV star Dylan Efron, "Wish I Didn't" is the third track released from the MULTI-PLATINUM superstar's upcoming third studio album Cloud 9 (due out on February 20).
A fiery but feel-good warning to a walking red flag, "Wish I Didn't" marks the most wildly fun offering to date from Cloud 9 - a hotly awaited release recently featured on elite lists like Esquire's "15 Most Anticipated Albums of 2026" (which hailed her as "[o]ne of country music's brightest new talents" and a "fast-rising touring juggernaut"). Earlier this week, The New York Times featured Cloud 9 in a "7 Albums I'm Looking Forward to in 2026" column authored by preeminent critic Lindsay Zoladz, who crowned Moroney "the reigning queen of sad-girl country." Landing alongside Bruno Mars, Robyn, Ari Lennox, Bill Callahan, Danny L Harle & PinkPantheress, and Mandy, Indiana, the Georgia native is the sole country-grounded performer on an exceptionally vast list.
With the Cloud 9 era now in full swing, the bold and flirty "Wish I Didn't" perfectly encapsulates the overall spirit of Cloud 9, a 15-song heavy-hitter Moroney describes as "written by the strongest, most confident version of myself I've ever been."
Penned by Moroney, Emily Weisband, Hillary Lindsey, and Luke Laird, "Wish I Didn't" begins with a breezy intensity as she sizes up a potential paramour with a checkered past: "I've heard all of the horror stories / Your graveyard of girls before me / If you play dirty / Hmm, how do I say this? / Hell hath no fury." As the track's infectious chorus kicks in, Moroney confesses to catching feelings but playfully states her refusal to get hurt ("Consider this a warning / You've got one shot to listen / I think I'm falling for you / Don't make me wish I didn't"). In a particularly brilliant twist, the second verse nods to her immaculate track record of turning heartbreak into hits ("You've been great / But honey, don't get me wrong / Stone cold killers have guns / But I've got songs").
Produced by Kristian Bush (who also helmed production on Moroney's GOLD-certified and game-changing 2024 sophomore album Am I Okay? and 2023 GOLD-certified debut LP Lucky), "Wish I Didn't" channels an unstoppable energy with its massive vocal layering, pulse-pounding rhythms, and radiant guitar tones. The result: a high-octane Country-Pop stunner built for instant replay.
Directed by Lauren Dunn, the official music video for "Wish I Didn't" arrives as a modern-day update of the action-comedy classic Mr. & Mrs. Smith, with Moroney and Efron playing the parts of a seemingly perfect married couple living secret double lives as competing assassins. After picking up where her recently released Cloud 9 tracklist reveal video left off, the Easter egg-filled visual delivers wall-to-wall thrills (including a fantastically choreographed tussle at the dinner table) and ends on a spectacular cliffhanger. Taking her star power to a whole new level, the "Wish I Didn't" video also features plenty of high-glam looks from Moroney, thanks in part to a soft flush of pink and mesmerizing sparkle courtesy of leading makeup brand Too Faced.
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