Baylee Lynn Delivers New Single 'Heard That'

(IC) 18-year-old country sensation Baylee Lynn returns with her rowdy new single "Heard That." Accompanied by a lyric video, the fierce but fun-loving track marks Baylee's boldest offering to date.

In a triumphant start to 2026, "Heard That" takes the form of a self-assured anthem for walking away from someone undeserving of your love. The follow-up to Baylee's bittersweet ballad "That's What I'll Be" (an October release featured on the star-studded Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack), the riff-heavy stomper reveals a whole new dimension of her full-hearted songwriting.

"'Heard That' is such a fun song that embodies sass and confidence after a breakup. I'll always hold it close to my heart because it was the very first song I ever wrote in Nashville," explains Lynn. "This one's for the girls who knew their worth and walked away. Hope your exes HEARD THAT!"

Produced by AJ Pruis (a GRAMMY-nominated producer/songwriter/musician whose credits include Megan Moroney, Maddie & Tae, Carly Pearce, and more), "Heard That" kicks off with an epic burst of blazing guitar work as Baylee delivers a fiery send-off to a guy who's all out of chances ("I hate it had to come to this / But I'm tired of givin' and no get / If I said 'Do,' you heard 'Don't' / If I said 'Stay,' you heard 'Go'"). At the track's hard-strutting chorus, Baylee channels her frustration into a bit of electrifying storytelling steeped in classic Americana: "I hope you heard that like a tornado comin' / Oklahoma sky and the cows come runnin' / Heard that like a 'Supper's ready' / Mama on the porch / Daddy workin' on the Chevy." While her irresistibly sweet vocals shine through every line, "Heard That" ultimately embodies a strong-minded spirit that proves to be wildly inspiring.

In a perfect counterpart to "Heard That," the song's lyric video offers a behind-the-scenes look at a recent photoshoot, gently spotlighting Baylee's radiant presence and easygoing charisma.

Tomorrow at 3rd and Lindsley in Nashville, Baylee will join Sarah Buxton, Tyler Reeve, Kendell Marvel, and Gloria Anderson for Backstage Nashville! Daytime Hit Songwriters Show. Next month, she'll hit the road with singer/songwriters Timmy McKeever and Maddox Batson for a 14-date tour bringing her magnetic live show to venues across North America. See below for the full list of tour dates and venues.

A fresh new presence on the country scene, Baylee made her debut last summer with "Cautiously Optimistic" - a bravely honest anthem that quickly topped Billboard's new music poll with 64 percent of the vote (winning out over superstars like Sabrina Carpenter) and also landed in Billboard's "Friday Music Guide" (which hailed the track as "an incredibly charming opening statement that...harkens back to the turn-of-the-century country-pop stylings of Faith Hill and the Chicks").

Based in Nashville but raised in small-town Tennessee, Baylee first tapped into her outsize talent by singing in church as a little girl and taught herself to play guitar at just six-years-old. Since the arrival of "Cautiously Optimistic," she's also brought her soulful brand of country-pop to songs like "John, Dear" (a midtempo stunner packed with equal parts sensitivity and good-natured sass) and "Heart On My Sleeve" (a shimmering anthem meant to "remind young women to remember their worth and to never let a heartbreak define them," according to Baylee).

Tour dates for Baylee Lynn

1/17 Nashville 3rd and Lindsley

2/28 Allentown, PA Archer Music Hall

3/1 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater

3/4 Stamford, CT Stamford Center for the Arts

3/6 Syracuse, NY Landmark Theatre

3/7 Schenectady, NY Proctors

3/8 Providence, RI The Strand Ballroom & Theatre

3/11 Montreal, QC Theâtre Beanfield

3/12 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

3/14 Buffalo, NY Buffalo RiverWorks

3/15 Cleveland, OH Agora Theater & Ballroom

3/18 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

3/20 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed

3/21 Madison, WI The Sylvee

3/22 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore Minneapolis

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