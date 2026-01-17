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Chase Matthew Releases New Song 'Holdin' It Down'

Official Announcement | Published: Jan 17, 2026 10:55 AM EST
Chase Matthew Releases New Song 'Holdin' It Down'

(Warner Music Nashville) Continuing his steady rise as one of country music's most authentic new voices, Chase Matthew releases his brand-new single, "Holdin' It Down," out everywhere and officially impacting country radio.

Written by Matthew alongside Ethan Escue, Alex Maxwell, Jordan Centers, Presley Aaron, and Evan Mayo, "Holdin' It Down" is a heartfelt declaration of pride, tradition, and small-town roots, celebrating the kind of upbringing that doesn't need polishing - just protecting. From "square forty fields" to parking lot half-tons circled up, Matthew delivers a song rooted in generational values and the unwavering belief that some ways of life are worth holding onto.

The new single follows in the footsteps of Matthew's multi-week No. 1 smash, "Darlin'," which cemented him as a standout voice in the country genre and marked a major breakthrough moment in his career. Momentum continues to build as Matthew was recently nominated for an iHeartRadio Award for Best New Country Artist of the Year and named one of CRS' New Faces, further solidifying his place among country music's next generation of hitmakers.

"Holdin' It Down" arrives as Matthew remains on the road for his Holdin' It Down World Tour, currently crisscrossing the U.S. and Australia throughout the summer, bringing his high-energy live show and deeply personal songwriting to fans around the globe.

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