Drake Milligan Expands His Tumbleweed World Tour

(BBR) Critically acclaimed Country artist, Drake Milligan, adds 23 dates to his "Tumbleweed World Tour" across the United States and Australia. On the heels of his highly anticipated sophomore album, Tumbleweed, Milligan will start off the year in Hampton, GA at the Autotrader 400 NASCAR Cup Series followed by stops in Canada, Europe, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. A true entertainer, fans can expect an energetic, one-of-a-kind performance from Milligan and his band.
Having been on the road throughout 2025 opening for Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, and Luke Bryan, Milligan is embarking on his own slew of dates including his return across the pond in Paris and Brussels in March, plus C2C Festival stops in Rotterdam, Berlin, London, Glasgow, and Belfast. With the UK being Milligan's second largest market in 2025, just behind the US, he is thrilled to bring his electric show back to them in 2026.
Produced by Trent Willmon, Tumbleweed includes 14 tracks that perfectly combine traditional Texas country, Western swing, and modern Nashville stylings, while showcasing Milligan's timeless musicality. The title track hit #8 on the UK Country Radio Airplay chart. CD/vinyl of Tumbleweed are available for pre-order today and will release on March 13. See all of the upcoming dates here
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