Rascal Flatts Kick Off 2026 Life Is A Highway Tour

(The GreenRoom) With the wave of the green flag, country music mainstays Rascal Flatts made the first lap of their 2026 Life Is A Highway Tour Thursday night (January 16th) in Raleigh, NC.
The "modern country icons" delivered a multitude of hits from their "two decades of tracks radiating that signature twang" (Raleigh Magazine) with the crowd singing along to every word of "My Wish," "I Like The Sound Of That," "Bless The Broken Road," "What Hurts The Most," "Life Is A Highway," and more, further demonstrating "the boys are back and better than ever" (iHeart). Together with openers Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane, the trio will hit the stage tonight in Knoxville, TN and tomorrow night in St. Louis, MO.
After making their historic return to the stage last year, "the tour was such a hit that neither the fans nor the band were ready for it to end" (Country Now), with crowds nationwide loving the "full-throttle celebration of one of country's most beloved bands, and a reminder that some rides are simply too good to cut short" (All Country News). Continuing their 21-stop trek throughout the rest of this month and February.
2026 LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR Official Dates:
1/17 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
1/22 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
1/23 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
1/24 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
1/29 - Elmont, NY - UBS Arena
1/30 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
1/31 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena
2/5 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
2/6 - Chicago, IL - United Center
2/7 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
2/12 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
2/13 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
2/14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
2/19 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
2/20 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena
2/21 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
2/26 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
2/27 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
2/28 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
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