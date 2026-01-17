The Steel Wheels Release 'Cold Call' EP

(MPG) Virginia-based Americana pioneers The Steel Wheels released their new four-song EP Cold Call. These tracks are all featured on their self-titled album which came out last year exclusively on CD + vinyl, as well as via full mp3 download. The full LP will be available on streaming on March 13. Check out the EP here
The group also announced a slew of additional 2026 dates including shows in Washington DC, Saratoga Springs and more. The band will also play an official showcase at next week's Folk Alliance in New Orleans.
On the new song, primary singer/songwriter Trent Wagler shares: "All of life is learning to lose. Accepting that failure is a part of growth, death is a part of life, and dreams sometimes come true, but even those don't last. We're all learning to lose. Can the awareness of impending loss give us the motivation to tell everyone we know we love them?!"
Their ninth studio album, The Steel Wheels was co-produced by D. James Goodwin (Goose, Bonny Light Horseman, I'm With Her), who mixed the band's 2019 album Over The Trees. The project was recorded at Goodwin's new Shenandoah Valley studio during a snowy Virginia winter, and the process was fluid and swift. Sessions were punctuated by peals of laughter and occasional tears as the group embraced vulnerability and leaned into every emotion as it came. The album that resulted captures a band at its creative apex: honoring their roots as a harmony-centric acoustic ensemble but fully leaning into the folk rock that they've grown into over the last 20 years.
This is the band's first record since their critically-acclaimed 2024 LP Sideways, which garnered praise from Billboard, No Depression, Relix, The Bluegrass Situation and many more. They've been busy since, releasing a series of standalone singles and celebrating another successful year of their Red Wing Roots Music Festival this summer with a lineup which included Joy Oladokun, Hurray For The Riff Raff and many more. Taking place in the band's home state and founded in 2013, the festival has featured performances from Lucinda Williams, Billy Strings, Dawes and many more.
The Steel Wheels is Trent Wagler (vocals/guitar/banjo), Jay Lapp (guitar/mandolin/vocals), Eric Brubaker (fiddle/vocals), Kevin Garcia (drums/percussion/mallet keyboards), Jeremy Darrow (bass).
2026 Tour Dates
January 16 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
January 17 - Fernandina Beach, FL - Tigre Island Room
January 18 - Gainesville, FL - Heartwood Soundstage Indoor
January 19 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
January 20 - Boca Raton, FL - Funky Biscuit
January 22 - New Orleans, LA - Folk Alliance Official Showcase
January 24 - Harrisonburg, VA - Red Wing Winter Roots (Wilson Hall)
February 20 - Thomas, WV - Purple Fiddle
February 21 - Thomas, WV - Purple Fiddle
February 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - City Winery
February 23 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
February 24 - Berwyn, IL - Fitzgerald's
February 25 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium
February 26 - Madison, WI - The Bur Oak
February 27 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands Tavern
February 28 - Peninsula, OH - GAR Hall
March 1 - Athens, OH - Mountain Stage
March 19 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre
March 20 - Hastings, NE - The Lark
March 21 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
March 22 - Wray, CO - 4th and Main
March 23 - Wray, CO - 4th and Main
March 24 - Boulder, CO - E-Town
March 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room
March 27 - Denver, CO - Swallow Hill
March 28 - Wichita, KS - WAVE
April 24 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theatre
April 25 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton
April 26 - Hagerstown, MD - Live at Hub City Vinyl
April 27 - Lancaster, PA - West Art
April 28 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Cafe Lena
April 29 - Turners Fall, MA - Shea Theatre
April 30 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artscape
May 1 - Plymouth, MA - The Spire
May 2 - Ithaca, NY - Hangar Theatre
May 3 - State College, PA - State Theatre
June 18 - Mount Solon, VA - Red Wing Roots
June 19 - Mount Solon, VA - Red Wing Roots
June 20 - Mount Solon, VA - Red Wing Roots
June 21 - Mount Solon, VA - Red Wing Roots
June 26 - Eau Claire, WI - Blue Ox Festival
The Steel Wheels Release New Album and EP For 20th Anniversary
The Steel Wheels Celebrating 20th Anniversary With New Album
The Steel Wheels Return With Indictment on Smartphone Culture
MerleFest Announces Full 2025 Lineup
Quick Flicks: Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer
Live: Benson Boone's Wanted Man Tour
Cruise News: Monsters of Rock Cruise 2027
Caught In The Act: Lit and Sponge
Live: Lou Gramm Rocks The Arcada Theatre
Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness Coming To Halloween Horror Nights
Tom Keifer's Summer Tour Sidelined By Vocal Injury
Watch Train's 'Mad Dog in the Fog' Video
Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Looks Back At 'In Too Deep'
Stevie Nicks Biography 'Lessons & Lace' Release Event Announced
XCOMM Added To Guns N' Roses Final North American Tour Stop
Twin Temple Make Their Late Night Television Debut
IRIDIUM Share 'Endgame' Video As They Signs With Napalm Records
Paul Schalda Expands Debut Album for 'Lately (Companions)'
Hear AS-33's New Single 'Lay With You'
Singled Out: Gary Marks' Sky High