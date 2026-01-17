The Steel Wheels Release 'Cold Call' EP

(MPG) Virginia-based Americana pioneers The Steel Wheels released their new four-song EP Cold Call. These tracks are all featured on their self-titled album which came out last year exclusively on CD + vinyl, as well as via full mp3 download. The full LP will be available on streaming on March 13. Check out the EP here

The group also announced a slew of additional 2026 dates including shows in Washington DC, Saratoga Springs and more. The band will also play an official showcase at next week's Folk Alliance in New Orleans.

On the new song, primary singer/songwriter Trent Wagler shares: "All of life is learning to lose. Accepting that failure is a part of growth, death is a part of life, and dreams sometimes come true, but even those don't last. We're all learning to lose. Can the awareness of impending loss give us the motivation to tell everyone we know we love them?!"

Their ninth studio album, The Steel Wheels was co-produced by D. James Goodwin (Goose, Bonny Light Horseman, I'm With Her), who mixed the band's 2019 album Over The Trees. The project was recorded at Goodwin's new Shenandoah Valley studio during a snowy Virginia winter, and the process was fluid and swift. Sessions were punctuated by peals of laughter and occasional tears as the group embraced vulnerability and leaned into every emotion as it came. The album that resulted captures a band at its creative apex: honoring their roots as a harmony-centric acoustic ensemble but fully leaning into the folk rock that they've grown into over the last 20 years.

This is the band's first record since their critically-acclaimed 2024 LP Sideways, which garnered praise from Billboard, No Depression, Relix, The Bluegrass Situation and many more. They've been busy since, releasing a series of standalone singles and celebrating another successful year of their Red Wing Roots Music Festival this summer with a lineup which included Joy Oladokun, Hurray For The Riff Raff and many more. Taking place in the band's home state and founded in 2013, the festival has featured performances from Lucinda Williams, Billy Strings, Dawes and many more.

The Steel Wheels is Trent Wagler (vocals/guitar/banjo), Jay Lapp (guitar/mandolin/vocals), Eric Brubaker (fiddle/vocals), Kevin Garcia (drums/percussion/mallet keyboards), Jeremy Darrow (bass).

2026 Tour Dates

January 16 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

January 17 - Fernandina Beach, FL - Tigre Island Room

January 18 - Gainesville, FL - Heartwood Soundstage Indoor

January 19 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

January 20 - Boca Raton, FL - Funky Biscuit

January 22 - New Orleans, LA - Folk Alliance Official Showcase

January 24 - Harrisonburg, VA - Red Wing Winter Roots (Wilson Hall)

February 20 - Thomas, WV - Purple Fiddle

February 21 - Thomas, WV - Purple Fiddle

February 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - City Winery

February 23 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

February 24 - Berwyn, IL - Fitzgerald's

February 25 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

February 26 - Madison, WI - The Bur Oak

February 27 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands Tavern

February 28 - Peninsula, OH - GAR Hall

March 1 - Athens, OH - Mountain Stage

March 19 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre

March 20 - Hastings, NE - The Lark

March 21 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

March 22 - Wray, CO - 4th and Main

March 23 - Wray, CO - 4th and Main

March 24 - Boulder, CO - E-Town

March 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

March 27 - Denver, CO - Swallow Hill

March 28 - Wichita, KS - WAVE

April 24 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theatre

April 25 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton

April 26 - Hagerstown, MD - Live at Hub City Vinyl

April 27 - Lancaster, PA - West Art

April 28 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Cafe Lena

April 29 - Turners Fall, MA - Shea Theatre

April 30 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artscape

May 1 - Plymouth, MA - The Spire

May 2 - Ithaca, NY - Hangar Theatre

May 3 - State College, PA - State Theatre

June 18 - Mount Solon, VA - Red Wing Roots

June 19 - Mount Solon, VA - Red Wing Roots

June 20 - Mount Solon, VA - Red Wing Roots

June 21 - Mount Solon, VA - Red Wing Roots

June 26 - Eau Claire, WI - Blue Ox Festival

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