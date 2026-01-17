Ty Myers Delivers Emotional 'Message to You'

(Columbia Records) Ty Myers premieres his all-new single, a haunting but fiercely hopeful love song called "Message to You." Out now via RECORDS Nashville/Columbia and accompanied by a poignant official video, "Message to You" is the latest release from the 18-year-old singer/songwriter/guitarist's forthcoming sophomore album Heavy On The Soul (due out March 27).

A deeply empathetic look at the cost of loving someone who lives their life on the road, "Message to You" further amps up the feverish anticipation for Heavy On The Soul - the highly awaited follow-up to Myers' GOLD-certified, statement-making debut album The Select. In yet another testament to the young star's uncannily seasoned talent, the immaculately crafted and bruisingly honest tune is one of 11 tracks on the 17-song LP penned solely by Myers.

"I wrote 'Message to You' in Barbados," says Myers. "I woke up in the middle of the night with a song idea and wrote it in about 25 minutes. Then I went back to sleep. When it pours out, it just pours out."

Like all of Heavy On The Soul, "Message to You" came to life at the historic FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL, where Myers worked with an A-list lineup of session musicians including guitarist Tom Bukovac (Glen Campbell, Vince Gill), steel guitarist Bruce Bouton (George Strait, Emmylou Harris), bassist Mark Hill (Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan), and keyboardist Gordon Mote (Brad Paisley, Hank Williams, Jr.). Produced by his repeat collaborator Brandon Hood, the sparsely arranged track brings a slow-burning intensity to Myers' aching expression of love across great distance.

Rooted in his weary but tender vocal work, "Message to You" opens on a moment of lonely rumination from Myers ("It's been so long since I've seen your face / I'm down to my last cigarette / I got a little bag of weed to get me through / Tonight, I'll get stoned to the thought of you"). After confessing to a bit of emotional unraveling, he quietly transforms all that confusion and yearning into a promise of pure devotion ("Sure, I lie awake at night and wonder if I'm the right guy / To give you all your hopes and dreams in life / I will spend the rest of mine trying to prove to you / I can be the man you need me to / This is my message to you"). Lit it up with glistening steel guitar tones and softly simmering rhythms, "Message to You" ultimately speaks to the soul-saving power of meeting self-doubt with courage and compassion.

Directed by John Park, the official video for "Message to You" opens on Myers in a cozy, sunlit home, lost in thought as he dashes off lyrics in his notebook. In a poetic depiction of the song's theme of slowly eroding stability, a pair of movers step in and out of frame and gradually strip away all belongings from the living room where Myers sits. As the official video comes to a close, the camera pans back to reveal that the room was only a set on a soundstage - then fades to black as Myers is left alone gripping his guitar.

The follow-up to "Two Trains (feat. Marcus King)" (an electrifying Little Feat cover released in October and praised by Country Central as "[f]un, frenzied, and full of life"), "Message to You" is the fifth song released from Heavy On The Soul. With its tracklist also including the previously released "Leaving Carolina," "Through a Screen," and "Come On Over, Baby," Myers' sophomore LP promises to be a triumphant successor to The Select - a January 2025 release that delivered the PLATINUM-certified Billboard Hot 100 hits "Ends of the Earth" and "Thought It Was Love" and inspired Rolling Stone to hail him as "the next face of country music." Soon after the album's arrival, the Texas-bred artist launched the wildly successful The Select Tour, a SOLD-OUT headline run whose itinerary was expanded multiple times in response to massive fan demand. After wrapping up the 73-date trek next month, Myers will make his Stagecoach debut in April and then perform at stadiums across North America and Europe as support for Luke Combs' MY KINDA SATURDAY NIGHT TOUR.

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