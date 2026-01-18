Ana Cristina Cash To Deliver 'The Sunshine State' This Month

(AristoPR) Ana Cristina Cash is set to release her bilingual album, The Sunshine State, on Friday, Jan. 30. Having had a hand in crafting nearly all nine tracks, she celebrates the cultural crossroads that define her spirited sound.

Produced by John Carter Cash and Willie Breeding - who also served as a co-writer - and recorded at the legendary Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee, the new project showcases Ana Cristina's remarkable vocal range, from her resonant contralto to her soaring soprano.

Having spent over a decade immersed in Nashville's music community, her artistry is grounded in country music. At the same time, her Cuban-American heritage and Spanish lineage brings distinct depth to her work.

"That duality is present in everything I do," Ana Cristina shares. "I'm proud to be an American living in Nashville, working deeply within the country music space, and equally proud of my Hispanic culture. I grew up speaking both English and Spanish at home, so it felt natural to record Spanish versions of several of my songs."

Opening with the breezy single "Daybreak," The Sunshine State features its Spanish counterpart, "Un Break," along with other previously released tracks like the heartfelt "Florida Girl," the playful "Cheap Margaritas" and "Cheap Margaritas (Spanglish Version)," and both the English and Spanish versions of the fiery "Last Call," as well as two new tunes.

"I drew a lot of inspiration from the nostalgia of growing up in South Florida. You can hear that imagery throughout songs like 'Florida Girl,' 'Janice,' and 'Don't Give Up,'" she notes. "The first home I grew up in was in rural West Miami, before it was built up, right near the Florida Everglades-wild and untouched at the time. I only had four neighbors, a dirt road, orange trees in the backyard, and our own chickens. That home and that formative period of my life influenced so much of this record."

Fans can pre-save the project here.

The Sunshine State Track Listing:

1. "Daybreak" (Ana Cristina Cash, Willie Breeding, Gabriella Scotto)

2. "Cheap Margaritas" (Erika Ender, Frank Ray, Willie Breeding, Jess Cayne)

3. "Florida Girl" (Ana Cristina Cash, Willie Breeding)

4. "Janice" (Ana Cristina Cash)

5. "Last Call" (Ana Cristina Cash, Jodi Marr, Willie Breeding)

6. "Don't Give Up" (Ana Cristina Cash, Erika Ender)

7. "Un Break (Daybreak Version En Espanol)" (Ana Cristina Cash, Willie Breeding, Gabriella Scotto)

8. "Cheap Margaritas (Spanglish Version)" (Erika Ender, Frank Ray, Willie Breeding, Jess Cayne)

9. "Tu Ultima Llamada (Last Call Version En Espanol)" (Ana Cristina Cash, Jodi Marr, Willie Breeding)

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