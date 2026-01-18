Dalton Davis Shares 'Fireproof' From Landman Soundtrack

(MCA) Cowboy troubadour, Dalton Davis, releases his latest track "Fireproof" from Landman (Songs From and Inspired by the Paramount+ Original Series) (Volume II). Co-written by Billy Bob Thornton, Ronnie Bowman (Kenny Chesney, Lee Ann Womack) and Mark Collie (Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw).

"I just can't say how excited I am to work with Billy Bob, Mark, and Ronnie on 'Fireproof,'" says Dalton Davis. "From the first conversation-over a smoke with Billy, talking about hometown party phone lines-I knew we were kindred spirits, and that whatever came of it was going to be a good time."

On January 30, Dalton is set to release his next single with MCA / Republic Records, "Redneck and You Know It." Pre-save the song here. The track follows his previous release "Cows In The Front Yard." It's the kind of gritty, honest, and undeniably catchy track that proves the new generation of country music is ready to get loud.

Paramount+ series Landman, created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, features a curated mix of iconic country, rock, and Americana artists whose music underscores the drama and grit of West Texas oilfields. The soundtrack captures the essence of Landman's world, blending classic and contemporary sounds that mirror the highs and lows of life on the Texas oilfields.

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