Dan Seals 'The Last Duet' To Feature An All-Star Lineup

(117) Melody Place Records and the Dan Seals Estate are proud to announce The Last Duet, an album honoring the late, pop, country and adult contemporary singer/songwriter Dan Seals on August 28, 2026.

Featuring heartfelt collaborations with esteemed peers and a myriad of artists raised on Seals' gentle but heartfelt music, The Last Duet collaborators include Country Music Hall of Fame members Alabama, and Tanya Tucker, current stars Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton, former collaborators and label-mates Marie Osmond, John Berry and John Ford Coley, pop forces Katherine McPhee and Lynda Carter, emerging stars The Castellows, Jackie Evancho, Ned LeDoux, Wendy Moten and Jasmine Amy Rogers, and Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Song of the Year Award winner Jamey Johnson.

Paying tribute to Dan Seals' timeless hits, these recordings thoughtfully pair each artist with songs that reflect an aspect of Seals' music that they connected with on a personal level. The Last Duet explores Dan's diverse catalog with an eclectic group of artists, showcasing the Texas native alongside so many artists he not only inspired, but informed their own music.

Beginning with Luke Bryan's "Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)," Jamey Johnson's "Three Time Loser," and Jasmine Amy Rogers's "My Baby's Got Good Timing" teasing the project last year, the full album will include those previously issued singles and additional new music. Produced by Seals' long-time collaborator and friend Kyle Lehning, The Last Duet uses Seals' vocals and recordings extracted with digital technology from throughout his career and adds today's best artists to add a new shine to this well-loved legend.

"Dan was always true: as a singer, as an artist and as a man," says award-winning producer Lehning. "Seeing the way all of these artists responded when they had Dan's voice in their ears shows how that warm truth in his voice still touches people in the best way. The song 'Still Reelin'' was Dan reflecting on the effect that Elvis and the early rock n' rollers had on him as a child, it's nice to see that people are 'still reelin'' from his music today."

Multi-Platinum superstar and Academy of Country Music Female Vocalist of the Year Sara Evans lends her straight-to-the-gut vocals to England Dan & John Ford Coley's classic, "Nights Are Forever Without You," out today. Evans, long a household name in country music, is known for her own chart-toppers "Born To Fly," and "Suds in the Bucket."

Seals' music continues to impact the world, long after his 2009 passing. Posthumously inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2025, he scored eleven Billboard Country No. 1s throughout his remarkable career. The CMA Award winner's career began as half of the beloved classic pop duo, England Dan & John Ford Coley. The Last Duet features songs from both eras of Seals' stellar catalog.

The Last Duet Tracklist:

1. "Big Wheels In The Moonlight" - Blake Shelton

2. "God Must Be A Cowboy" - Ned LeDoux

3. "Nights Are Forever Without You" - Sara Evans

4. "Bop" - Tanya Tucker

5. "You Still Move Me" - Marie Osmond

6. "Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)" - Luke Bryan

7. "The Healing Kind" - Katharine McPhee

8. "Wood" - John Berry

9. "I'd Really Love To See You Tonight (50th Anniversary Edition)" - John Ford Coley

10. "Love Is The Answer" - Jackie Evancho

11. "Addicted" - The Castellows

12. "Love On Arrival" - Wendy Moten

13. "One Friend" - Lynda Carter

14. "Three Time Loser" - Jamey Johnson

15. "My Baby's Got Good Timing" - Jasmine Amy Rogers

16. "Steel Reelin' (From Those Rock & Roll Days)" - Alabama

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