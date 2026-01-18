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Drew Holcomb & Jonah Kagen Team Up For 'Mississippi River Bluebird'

Official Announcement | Published: Jan 18, 2026 10:25 AM EST
Drew Holcomb & Jonah Kagen Team Up For 'Mississippi River Bluebird'

(The Syndicate) Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors release their latest single, "Mississippi River Bluebird". A smokey, blues-soaked collaboration with rising singer-songwriter Jonah Kagen, the track is rooted in Americana storytelling and lush melody, capturing the steady heartbeat of love with an unhurried ease.

Built on warm acoustic textures, subtle grit, and lived-in vocal performances, "Mississippi River Bluebird" finds Holcomb and Kagen trading verses with a natural, timeless chemistry. The song leans into space and atmosphere, allowing its bluesy undercurrent and emotive lyricism carry the weight, evoking the quiet intimacy of a winter night spent fireside.

"I met Jonah Kagen in the summer of 2024 when he opened a few nights for a run of shows in Colorado. I loved his voice and afterward I told him we should write together sometime. Between those dates and this song being written and recorded, his career has busted wide open. Excited to put this song and collaboration out into the world," said Drew Holcomb.

For Holcomb, the release continues a career defined by heartfelt songwriting and collaborative spirit, while for Kagen, the track marks another milestone in a breakout period that has seen his audience rapidly expand. Together, their voices meet in a place that feels unhurried and honest as they channel the grit, soul, and freedom of classic Americana.

"Mississippi River Bluebird" is available now on all streaming platforms alongside a performance video streaming on YouTube and below

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