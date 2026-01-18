Liz Kennedy To Celebrate Valentine's Day With New Song

(B Noticed) Liz Kennedy announces her first release of 2026 with a new single, "Scoot Over Darling," arriving just in time for Valentine's Day, with an official support video premiering on her official artist YouTube channel on Feb. 13th.

The song, a gentle meditation on love, closeness, and rare mornings of stillness, was produced by J. Jaffe and Liz Kennedy at Studio on the Hill and Studio D Sausalito. Pre-Save "Scoot Over Darling," here.

Liz Kennedy reflects, "I hope this song hits home. It's about a rare occasion. Deciding not to get up and face the day but, instead, plunging back into bed ... in the morning (oh, the idea!). When you surprisingly don't have the kids (glory be!) Books and newspapers are scattered everywhere (I wrote much of this song years ago, when paper was still the medium). And your Other Person is there, too, miraculously. There's light streaming in through the window and a still-warm bed."

Pairing reflective songwriting with understated, expressive musicianship. Kennedy leads the track on vocals and piano, joined by Billy Johnson on drums, Marc Levine on bass, J. Jaffe on guitar, Eamonn Flynn on keyboards, and Rich Armstrong on flugelhorn. The song was engineered, mixed, and mastered by Jaffe, with assistance from Matt Wilenchik, resulting in a richly textured recording that underscores the song's quiet emotion, shared intimacy, and unhurried sense of place.

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