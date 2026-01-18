Trey Calloway Says 'Hank U' With New Single

(2911) Country artist and award-winning singer-songwriter Trey Calloway releases his latest single, "Hank U". A heartfelt nod to the pioneers who paved the way for country music, the track finds Calloway tipping his hat to the timeless influence of Hank Williams and the honky-tonk heroes who shaped the genre. With clever lyricism and classic flair, Calloway proudly credits his love of traditional country to earning his "Honky Tonk P.H.D." from "Hank U."

"I wanted to make a song that harkens back to the '90s country era, with those classic vibes and a fresh twist," Calloway shares. "I had a lot of fun channeling that energy into Hank U! I'm excited for everyone to hear it and hope it hits just right."

Fans can catch Trey Calloway live on the road with upcoming performances at the historical Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee, on January 22 and the Inspirational Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on April 6, with additional tour dates to be announced.

Trey is currently working on his next EP, set for release in summer 2026, alongside his new producer and co-writer, Phil O'Donnell. With more than 20 years of experience, O'Donnell has written No. 1 songs for George Strait, Blake Shelton, and Montgomery Gentry, and has also worked with artists including Cody Johnson, Chris Janson, Craig Morgan, Clay Walker, Aaron Watson, and Craig Campbell, adding a strong foundation to Trey's upcoming project.

Calloway has been making waves across the country music scene, recently earning features in leading outlets including Whiskey Riff, American Songwriter, Center Stage Magazine, Cowboys & Indians, RFD-TV, Country Evolution, and more. With his distinctive blend of authentic storytelling and Southern charm, Trey Calloway continues to draw in fans and critics alike.

Currently back in the studio, he's crafting new music that stays true to his signature sound while exploring fresh creative territory. Following the buzz of his latest music video, "Must Have Had a Good Time," Trey is riding strong momentum with more new releases on the way.

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