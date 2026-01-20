Jimmie Allen Teams With NFL Star Pacman Jones For 'Drop It Like A Tailgate'

(The Forefront Group) Grammy-nominated country star Jimmie Allen is turning up the energy with his latest release, "Drop It Like A Tailgate", teaming up with NFL Legend Pacman Jones for their new single. The collaboration blends the worlds of country music and sports culture into one upbeat, feel good track created to get listeners moving and enjoying the moment.

"Drop It Like a Tailgate" brings a vibrant, lively sound that makes you want to put on your favorite boots, let loose, and soak up the good vibes. The song captures the joy of dancing, letting go, with lively beats that make you want to move from the moment the song starts and a flirty energy that keeps the fun going from start to finish.

Jimmie Allen's style blends naturally with Pacman Jones' energy and presence, creating a strong, natural connection that matches the song's fun and lively vibe. Together, they create an infectious energy that mirrors the lighthearted, carefree spirit of the track.

Pacman Jones shares about the single: "I've always loved music and I've got a lot of friends in the industry, so this was something I knew I wanted to do," says Pacman Jones. "Country felt like the right move, and once Jimmie and I got in the mix, it came together naturally. This song is all about having a good time. Football, music, tailgates, that's my world, and I'm bringing that same energy to 'Drop It Like a Tailgate.' This song's a hit and it's going to be everywhere this year."

As soon as the song starts, "Drop It Like a Tailgate" creates a fun, energetic atmosphere that's perfect for any setting. This new single is all about enjoying the moment and having a good time.

