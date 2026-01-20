Old Crow Medicine Show Announces The O.C.M.S. Big Iron World Tour

(MPG) Old Crow Medicine Show announces The O.C.M.S. Big Iron World Tour: Back to the Roots, a series of intimate shows celebrating the two-time Grammy-winning band's earliest recordings and some of the places where these songs first took shape.

Kicking off on March 18 at Nashville's historic Station Inn, the tour will find the band performing the entirety of their first two releases, O.C.M.S. and Big Iron World, in a stripped-down configuration, highlighting the songs of their foundational catalog. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 23 at 10 a.m. local time on their website.

"It's hard to believe it's been 22 years since the launch of our O.C.M.S. album and 20 years since our second studio record, Big Iron World," says the band's frontman Ketch Secor. "Working with David Rawlings plus the presence of Gillian Welch is what really made the magic on these albums. Being a string band back in the early 2000s, well ahead of the Americana music movement, made us an odd fit in Music City. But going our own way despite the odds was the only foreseeable path for fiddles and banjos in the 21st century, and it worked. People heard it all around the world, and the doors came swinging open."

The Back to the Roots Tour reflects a band that has helped define the modern American roots movement - and continues to lead it. By returning to these songs, these rooms, and this way of playing, Old Crow Medicine Show underscores what they've always done best: push tradition forward, expand the reach of string-band and folk music, and remind audiences that songs built with care and conviction can last, travel, and keep finding new life.

In December, Old Crow Medicine Show released their first-ever holiday album OCMS XMAS to widespread acclaim from The New York Times, NPR's Fresh Air and Billboard, with appearances on CBS This Morning, The Kelly Clarkson Show and World Cafe. This release followed their 2023 Grammy-nominated album Jubilee, which celebrated their 25th anniversary as a band, and in 2024, the group made their NPR Tiny Desk Concert debut. Last summer, Ketch Secor released his first solo album Story The Crow Told Me and made his debut as the new host of the long-running travel and culture series Tennessee Crossroads. He spoke about both projects on Rolling Stone's Nashville Now podcast and gave more insight into his Louder Than Guns documentary, which premiered at the 2025 Nashville Film Festival and screened as part of the 2025 NYU Graduate Film Chair's Workshop.

The O.C.M.S. Big Iron World Tour: Back to the Roots

March 18 - Nashville, TN @ Station Inn

March 19 - Boone, NC @ Appalachian Theatre

March 20 - Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

March 21 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

March 22 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

March 31 - Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

April 1 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gaillard Center

April 2 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

April 3 - Savannah, GA @ Lucas Theatre for the Arts

April 4 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

April 24-25 - Wilkesboro, NC @ MerleFest

Related Stories

Old Crow Medicine Show Release Their First Christmas Album 'OCMA XMAS'

Old Crow Medicine Show Share 'Corn Whiskey Christmas' Video

Old Crow Medicine Show Announce Christmas EP With 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over)' Cover

Jack Schneider Delivers 'Streets Of September' Album

News > Old Crow Medicine Show