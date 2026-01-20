The Sling Sisters Preview Debut Album With 'Chasing Whiskey With A Kiss'

(TEA) The Sling Sisters, the powerhouse Blues-Americana-Country trio from Cambridge and Toronto, Ontario, are thrilled to announce the release of their debut album, 'What I Hope to Find', arriving January 31, 2026.

This project is a soulful collection of songs defined by grit, groove, and heart, rooted in the storytelling warmth of folk and country traditions. Led by award-winning vocalist and producer Elana Harte, the trio is rounded out by the soulful clarity of Suzie B. and the grounded, gravelly texture of Kelly Mulholland.

The journey begins with the lead single, "Chasing Whiskey With A Kiss," out now with a brand-new music video. This track is a special piece of the puzzle, recorded at East Iris Studios in Nashville with an incredible crew of session legends, including TOTO's Buddy Hyatt on keys and Brent Mason on electric guitar. While Elana produced and mixed the rest of the album herself, she let this one capture a specific Nashville swagger, resulting in a playful anthem about living in the moment.

Elana describes the making of this record as a deeply personal labor of love. "Rooted in a lifelong devotion to craft, I am an artist who puts the song above all else-following the muse, honouring nuance, and building music as an immersive, communal experience," she shares. The band feels more like a family than a group, and Elana's production style reflects that, using real instruments and honest performances to create a sound that wraps around the listener like a conversation.

The heart of the album shines through in the title track, 'What I Hope to Find', especially in these opening lines: "The dust behind my tires / Makes me feel like I'm the only one alive / For at least the last five hundred miles / Since I waved goodbye and started on this drive / Where I belong / Is what I hope to find". These words are a reflection of the band's own journey-finding the courage to speak their truth and the faith to chase after what they really want.

The Slings' origin story is just as organic as their sound. Elana and Suzie ran in the same circles as teenagers in Montreal but didn't actually meet until years later. The trio finally clicked into place during a chance gig in Kitchener when Elana's duo partner fell ill, Suzie sat in, and Kelly jumped on stage from the audience. That night, the "Slings" sound was born instantly. Their chemistry is built on a lifetime of loving music, from Elana playing an out-of-tune piano in her grandmother's basement to the three of them finally finding that "magic click" of harmony.

The production of 'What I Hope to Find' is a global effort, featuring contributions from musicians in New York, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Ukraine. Harte employed a meticulous mixing approach inspired by the old-school principles of placement and stereo field to create a layered experience.

While the album maintains a traditional roots foundation, it utilizes unorthodox instrumentation, such as atmospheric embedded sounds and sparse electric guitar, opting instead for a focus on string arrangements and vocal depth. This intentional design ensures that every instrument is given a voice within the musical community of the record.

The album's credit list is extensive, featuring mastering by Joao Carvalho and contributions from international artists like cellist Ben Trigg and drummer Chris Barber. Every element of the project is designed to resonate with those who value musicianship and meaningful storytelling.

The Sling Sisters will perform a series of live dates to celebrate the new music, focusing on venues that support their core values of accessibility and community. There is something visceral about the way these three voices lock together in a room, and the upcoming live dates are where that connection moves from the studio to the stage. These shows are an invitation into the family, centered on inclusion and the simple, honest power of three-part harmony.

The Sling Sisters Tour Dates:

January 24, 2026 - Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON at White Oaks Resort

January 31, 2026 - Paris, ON at Paris Pub

April, 2026 - Montreal, QC TBC

April, 2026 - Ottawa, ON TBC

Summer festivals in Ontario, Quebec and East Coast being confirmed

The release of 'What I Hope to Find' is a bold statement from a band that values honesty over trends. By putting their hearts into every lyric and arrangement, Elana, Suzie, and Kelly have created a home for anyone looking for a little more connection in their music. The Sling Sisters are ready to share their story, one harmony at a time, reminding us all that we deserve to be heard.

