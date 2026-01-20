Zach Bryan's 'With Heaven On Top' Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200

(Warner) Zach Bryan enters the Billboard 200 album chart at #1 in the U.S. and Canada with his sixth studio album, With Heaven On Top, shifting over 134,000 album equivalent units in its first week. The album also topped Billboard's Top Streaming Albums chart. Additional chart info from around the world to be announced shortly.

The 25-song set was released on January 9th via Warner Records and was once again written, recorded and produced by Bryan himself. Three days after the album's release, Byran followed up with a second stripped-down version, With Heaven On Top Acoustic, featuring just his voice and guitar.

With Heaven On Top was recorded by him and his friends over the recent winter months across three different houses in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This is his second #1 release to hit the Billboard 200. His last album, 2024's The Great American Bar Scene reached #2 on its second week, while 2022's American Heartbreak started at #5 before notching the most streams of any country LP in a single day that year on Spotify and Apple Music.

2023's self-titled Zach Bryan joined the likes of Taylor Swift, Drake, BTS, and Future by becoming the fifth artist in history to simultaneously land a #1 debut on the Billboard 200 album chart and a #1 debut on the Hot 100 songs chart - with the Kacey Musgraves-featuring "I Remember Everything." Released only a month later, Bryan's Boys Of Faith EP nabbed #8 on the Billboard 200.

In just over six years, Bryan has logged an incredible collection of RIAA certifications for his undeniably authentic songs, with 66 Gold records, 34 Platinum or Multi-Platinum records, and the Diamond-certified (10M sales units) singles "I Remember Everything," and "Something In The Orange," which has sold more than 15 million song equivalent units to date.

With Heaven On Tour 2026:

March:

3/07 St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America's Center

3/14 Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

3/21 San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

3/28 Baton Rouge, LA @ Tiger Stadium

April:

4/3 Tulsa, OK @ H.A. Chapman Stadium

4/4 Tulsa, OK @ H.A. Chapman Stadium

4/11 Louisville, KY @ Federal Credit Union Stadium

4/17 Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

4/18 Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

4/25 Lincoln, NE @ Memorial Stadium

May:

5/02 Oxford, MS @ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

5/09 Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field

5/27 San Sebastian, Spain @ Donostia Arena

5/31 Berlin, Germany @ Waldbuhne

June:

6/3 Oslo, Norway @ Unity

6/6 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken Stadium

6/9 Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Phillips Stadium

6/12 Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium

6/14 Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield Stadium

6/16 London, UK @ Tottenham Stadium

6/17 London, UK @ Tottenham Stadium

6/20 Cork, Ireland @ Parc Ui Chaoimh

6/21 Cork, Ireland @ Parc Ui Chaoimh

6/23 Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Road

6/24 Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Road

July:

7/25 Eugene, OR @ Autzen Stadium

7/31 San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

August:

8/01 San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

8/07 Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium

8/13 Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

8/14 Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

8/22 Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

8/23 Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

September:

9/05 Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

9/18 Dover, DE @ The Woodlands

9/19 Dover, DE @ The Woodlands

9/21 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

9/22 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

October:

10/01 Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

10/02 Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

10/03 Foxboro, MA @Gillette Stadium

Related Stories

Zach Bryan Unplugs For Acoustic Version Of New Album 'With Heaven On Top'

Zach Bryan Releases New Album 'Heaven On Top'

Kings Of Leon's Caleb Followill Joined Zach Bryan On Stage At Red Rocks (2025 In Review)

Zach Bryan Expands With Heaven On Tour

News > Zach Bryan