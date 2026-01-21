Austin Meade Announces New Run of Tour Dates

(The Syndicate) Texas-born singer, guitarist, and relentless road warrior Austin Meade has announced a new run of 2026 tour dates, continuing to bring his high-energy live show across the U.S. The newly added dates follow a breakout year on the road and support Meade's latest album, ALMOST FAMOUS, out now via Snakefarm.

A seasoned performer, Meade has built a reputation for explosive, no-frills performances that bridge Southern rock grit with modern alternative edge. His gritty live presence has taken him from dive bars to major stages, including opening slots for Godsmack, I Prevail, and ZZ Top, and the 2026 dates mark the next chapter of that momentum.

The tour kicked off early January running through March with stops in Texas, the Midwest, the East Coast, and Canada, including a stretch of dates with support from Goodbye June. Additional festival appearances are also confirmed, with more dates to be announced soon. Tickets are on sale now at www.austinmeade.com/shows.

ALMOST FAMOUS is Meade's most personal and fully realized album to date, an anthemic, honest collection rooted in themes of family, ambition, burnout, and perseverance. Recorded between a Nashville garage and Meade's spare-bedroom studio in Texas, the album weaves together connected songs through lyrical callbacks and shared motifs, creating an immersive listening experience.

The record includes fan-favorite tracks like the self-deprecating title song "ALMOST FAMOUS," the cathartic rocker "BAD DAYS," and the heartfelt "HONEY DO YA," a love song inspired by Meade's wife that balances humor, nostalgia, and vulnerability. "This is the best grouping of songs we have put together yet," Meade shares. "It's timeless, authentic, and family-driven."

Raised on classic rock and rooted in the Texas red dirt scene, Meade first emerged with Waves (2019), followed by Black Sheep (2021) featuring the breakout single "Happier Alone," now surpassing 50 million U.S. streams and Abstract Art of an Unstable Mind (2022). Relentless touring and deeply relatable songwriting continue to fuel his growing fan base and evolving legacy in Southern-infused alternative rock.

NEW TOUR DATES

Jan 24 - Plano, TX @ Love & War In Texas

Jan 31 - College Station, TX @ The Tap

Feb 06 - Katy, TX @ Mo's Place%

Feb 12 - Kansas City, MO @ Warehouse on Broadway

Feb 13 - Pittsburg, KS @ The Pitt

Feb 14 - Manhattan, KS @ The Hat

Feb 15 - Tulsa, OK @ Vanguard

Feb 26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi*

Feb 27 - Chicago, IL @ Martyrs'*

Feb 28 - Lansing, MI @ The Green Door*

Mar 01 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern*

Mar 04 - Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC*

Mar 05 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27*

Mar 06 - Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club*

Mar 07 - Dunn, NC @ The Bird's Nest*

Mar 10 - Huntington, WV @ The Loud*

Mar 12 - Lakewood, OH @ The Winchester*

Mar 13 - Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs*

Mar 14 - Maryville, TN @ The Shed*

Mar 20 - Coupland, TX @ Coupland Dancehall

Mar 26 - Burleson, TX @ Hoots Hall

Mar 27 - Alvin, TX @ Big Axe Bar and Grill

Apr 03 - Fischer, TX @ Devil's Backbone Tavern

Apr 04 - Fischer, TX @ Devil's Backbone Tavern

Apr 11 - Gonzales, TX @ Cattle Country 2026

Jun 06 - Dallas, TX @ KHYI's 30th Texas Music Revolution

* with Goodbye June

% with Cole Barnhill

