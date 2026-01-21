Jon Pardi's 'Boots Off' Most Added At Country Radio

(The GreenRoom) Multi-Platinum hitmaker Jon Pardi notches most added at country radio with his "rousing" (Forbes) line-dancing love song, "Boots Off," a standout from his latest album HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD via MCA.

Co-written by Pardi, Luke Laird and Wyatt McCubbin, the track bursts from the speakers with a bold guitar riff, roadhouse "gritty stomp" (Fandom Daily) and playful honkytonk energy.

Blending flirtatious romance with classic country swagger, "Boots Off" kicks off with "strutting strings...vowing a two-stepping good time" (Holler) before charging ahead with a "rollicking, rump-shaking rhythm, snappy rock-leaning production, and sly, sexy lyric" (MusicRow).

"Still Bringing the Party to 'Honkytonk Hollywood' Tour" (Us Weekly), Pardi is taking his live show into overdrive this spring with a run of dates across the U.S. and the U.K, as well as some of country's biggest festivals. The "charismatic performer" (Twin Cities Pioneer Press) will reinforce his reputation as one of country music's most electric and reliable live performers, delivering his signature blend of "high-energy country with just enough rock and roll" (Rolling Stone) in a set packed with fiddle, twang, steel guitar, and undeniable charisma.

Upcoming 2026 Tour Dates:

2/21 Worcester, MA, US - Bulls, Bands, and Barrels

3/7 Norco, CA, US - Boots In The Park

3/13 Tallahassee, FL, US - Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

3/20 Bossier City, LA, US - Brookshire Grocery Arena

3/21 Lafayette, LA, US - Cajundome Arena & Convention Center

3/22 Houston, TX, US - NRG Rodeo Houston

3/26 Greenville, SC, US - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

3/27 Pikeville, KY, US - Appalachian Wireless Arena

3/28 Winston-Salem, NC, US - Bulls, Bands, and Barrels

4/11 Bakersfield, CA, US - Boots In The Park Bakersfield

4/17 Redding, CA, US - Redding Civic Auditorium

4/18 Fresno, CA, US - Boots In The Park

5/8 Sacramento, CA, US - Country In The Park

5/9 Santa Clarita, CA, US - Boots In The Park

5/15 London, ENG, UK - Highways Fest

5/16 Manchester, ENG, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

5/19 Newcastle upon Tyne, ENG, UK - O2 City Hall Newcastle

5/20 Glasgow, SCT, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

5/23 Belfast, NIR, UK - Belfast Waterfront

5/30 Nashville, TN, US - Music City Rodeo

6/27 Nashville, TN, US - Alan Jackson's Last Call: One More For The Road - The Finale

7/11 Calgary, AB, CA - Cowboys Music Festival

7/17 Hinckley, MN, US - Grand Casino Hinckley

7/18 Minot, ND, US - North Dakota State Fair

8/1 Lake Cowichan, BC, CA - Sunset Country Music Festival

8/7 Arcadia, WI, US - Ashley For The Arts

8/15 Montreal, QC, CA - Lasso Festival de Musique Country

Related Stories

Jon Pardi Kicks Off Annual The Christmas Show

Jon Pardi Shares First 2026 Honkytonk Hollywood Tour Dates

Jon Pardi Wraps Honkytonk Hollywood Tour Ahead of Xmas Tour

Jon Pardi's Holiday Tradition Returns With The Christmas Shows 2025

News > Jon Pardi