The Infamous Stringdusters Share 'Up from the Bottom' Video

(AV) Twenty years into their stellar career, Grammy Award-winning bluegrass outfit, The Infamous Stringdusters, have been celebrating by steadily teasing their upcoming twenty-track album 20/20, due February 13, 2026 via Americana Vibes.

With a slew of songs from the album already released, including "Working Man Blues," "Dead Man Walking," "Light at the End of the Day" and "Dancing on the Moon," today the band is thrilled to share the final single before the album's release next month, "Up from the Bottom," alongside its accompanying music video.

Speaking on the new song out today, banjoist Chris Pandolfi says, "This song is my comeback story. After everything shut down in 2020, I was stuck at home and I felt like the world was closing in on me. I would sing that chorus to myself, and eventually it grew into a full on comeback anthem, as well as the first song I ever wrote fully on my own for the band."

Pandolfi continues, "I finished it as I was starting to rediscover my inspiration and really sink myself into songwriting, and expressing myself with words. It's a little deceptive because it's a very personal song and Travis [Book] sings it on the record, but we figured out that his voice sounds great on it, and the music leads the way."

Additionally, the band will be touring throughout the U.S. well into the summer, including stops in New York City tomorrow night at Bowery Ballroom, at Thalia Hall in Chicago on January 30, in Nashville at Station Inn on February 11, Grand Ole Opry on February 13 and The Ryman on July 14, and a wide number of different headlining shows and festival appearances as well.

The Infamous Stringdusters Tour Dates:

1/21/26 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

1/22/26 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

1/23/26 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot

1/24/26 - Stowe, VT - Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center !!

1/25/26 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

1/27/26 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City

1/28/26 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron **

1/29/26 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre **

1/30/26 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall **

1/31/26 - Appleton, WI - Ice Dance Music Festival

2/1/26 - Stoughton, WI - Stoughton Opera House

2/11/26 - Nashville, TN - Station Inn

2/13/26 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry

2/19/26 - Boulder, CO - eTown Hall

2/20-22/26 - Telluride, CO - Sheridan Opera House

2/24/26 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory ^^

2/25/26 - Jackson, WY - Jackson Hole Center for the Arts ^^

2/26/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room ^^

2/27/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room %%

2/28/26 - Steamboat Springs, CO - WinterWonderGrass

3/18/26 - Rutland, VT - The Paramount Theatre

3/19/26 - Poughkeepsie, NY - Bardavon 1869 Opera House ##

3/20/26 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre ##

3/21/26 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall ##

3/22/26 - Providence, RI - Uptown Theater ##

3/24/26 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts

3/25/26 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

3/26/26 - Southern Pines, NC - The Sunrise Theater

3/27/26 - Savannah, GA - Savannah Music Festival

3/28/26 - Brooksville, FL - EMS Spring Bluegrass Festival

4/23-26/26 - Wilkesboro, NC - MerleFest

4/24/26 - Charleston, SC - The Refinery

4/26/26 - Greenville, SC - Coach Music Factory

5/21-24/26 - Cumberland, MD - DelFest

5/29/26 - Highlands, NC - Bear Shadow Festival

6/18/26 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass Festival

6/24-27/26 - Owensboro, KY - ROMP Festival

7/14/26 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman

7/16-18/26 - Snowshoe, WV - 4848 Festival

7/17/26 - Hammondsport, NY - Point of Bluff @@

7/30-8/2/26 - Del Norte, CO - Rhythms on the Rio Music Festival

!! w/ Forest Station

** w/ Mountain Grass Unit

^^ w/ The Last Revel

%% w/ Nefesh Mountain

## w/ Fireside Collective

@@ w/ Driftwood

