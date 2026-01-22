Aaron Tippin To Be Inducted Into The Living Legends Of Aviation

(8 Track) Platinum-selling, award-winning country star Aaron Tippin will be inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation on January 23, 2026, followed by the release of his powerful new single, "American Sky," on February 13, 2026 via 8 Track Entertainment, marking Tippin's debut with the Muscle Shoals/Nashville-based label distributed by Warner/ADA.

Tippin will perform "American Sky" during the black-tie Living Legends of Aviation gala, hosted by John Travolta at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, honoring individuals who have made significant contributions in aviation.

Written by Tippin's son, Tom Tippin, and produced by Grammy award-winning engineer Noah Gordon, "American Sky" is an uplifting anthem centered on freedom, optimism, and the power of believing in what's possible.

Noah Gordon, President of 8 Track Entertainment, shared the following regarding Tippin joining the roster: "We're beyond excited to have Aaron Tippin as part of the 8 Track family!! His legendary voice, artistic authenticity, and love for this country are unparalleled. We can't wait for his country fans to hear this new music!!"

Commenting on the new single, Tippin said, ''American Sky' means a lot to me for several reasons. I come from a family of aviators and I was a professional pilot before I became a singer. Our son Tom, who is also a pilot and singer, wrote this song which is extra special. This song is about the American dream. We live in the greatest country in the world where the sky's the limit. If you have a dream and work hard at it, there's nothing you can't do."

Lyrically, the song reflects Tippin's lifelong passion for aviation, with lines such as:

"I can feel it in my soul / There's a spirit in the wind / It can take us to the moon and back again / Where freedom fills the air and the eagle spreads his wings / Way up there is where I want to be."

The Living Legends of Aviation induction highlights Tippin's long-standing connection to aviation. He became a licensed pilot at age 14 and soloed on his 16th birthday. "It's a great honor to be recognized," Tippin says. "I always thought aviation would be my career, not music."

A native of rural South Carolina, Tippin comes from a family of pilots, including his father and uncle, who flew the Alaskan bush before Alaska became a state. Both of his sons are now third-generation pilots.

Tippin has been touring continually for the past 36 years, performing 70-80 shows annually. When not on the road, he has been dedicated to writing and recording music for his upcoming album.

