Leah Blevins Shares 'Diggin' in the Coal' Video

(EBM) On the heels of recent releases "Be Careful Throwing Stones" and "All Dressed Up," the title track from her Dan Auerbach-produced album, singer/songwriter Leah Blevins releases another taste of her Easy Eye Sound debut with latest track, "Diggin' in the Coal" available today.

Written with Auerbach and Pat McLaughlin, "Diggin' in the Coal" continues to showcase Blevins' piercing vocal clarity, storytelling and unflinching emotional honesty with a dash of '70s retro glamour and sheen.

The new track follows recent releases "Be Careful Throwing Stones," which Whiskey Riff called a "song that needs to be on your radar" and "All Dressed Up," named a "hot new track" by Barnburner. The track marks the latest glimpse into the sonic landscape of her upcoming album, a timeless blend of Southern rock earthiness and pop-country shimmer, anchored by a twangy Karen Carpenter-esque vocal purity.

With "Diggin' in the Coal," Blevins explores finding good things in dark places while evoking great grandfather/miner Cole Grove and their East Kentucky roots, going out of her way to hold hope even as she recognizes her own short-comings.

But if you stick around I just might make it

Whenever I get down you help me shake it from soul

I guess I found a diamond while I was digging in the coal

"My great grandfather and my granny worked in the coal mines of Kentucky," shares Blevins. "I remember hearing stories growing up, and there was something about the 'canary in a coal mine' imagery that seemed ripe for a song about relationships to me...being a sounding board and support for each other even in dark times."

With a chugging uptempo rhythm swaddled in pedal steel, "Diggin' in the Coal" expands on the fresh yet nostalgic sound Blevins introduced with "Be Careful Throwing Stones" and "All Dressed Up," pairing emotional intelligence and heartache with quiet strength. Raised on the bluegrass-stained Kentucky country of Loretta Lynn, Patty Loveless, Dwight Yoakam and fellow Sandy Hook native Keith Whitley, Blevins continues a lineage of storytellers who understand the power of plainspoken truth.

