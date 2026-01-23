Carly Pearce Shares 'Church Girl' Video

(fcc) GRAMMY, CMA & ACM Award-winning Country star Carly Pearce continues to put "her heart and vulnerability at the fore" (Billboard) with her new song "Church Girl," out today via Big Machine Records. With the new track, Pearce offers a compassionate re-examination of the beliefs many of us are raised with.

She sings the unexpected as she empathetically belts, "I'm just a sinner, who's been where you're at. So you like to get high when you talk to Jesus. So you love who you love, and you go out on the weekends. So you drink, and you think for yourself, that don't mean you'll go to hell when you leave this world. Just 'cause you heard it in church, girl." With a clear message of acceptance, "Church Girl" unfolds as a warm, encouraging open letter to anyone still finding their way, delivered through the voice of someone who's lived the journey.

"Church Girl" inspires listeners to meet one another with more love and less judgement. Since first teasing the song on social media earlier this month, the track has generated buzz and ignited passionate conversation amongst listeners, with many fans flocking to Pearce's social media pages to share how the song's powerful message has resonated with or encouraged them.

"I know a lot of y'all have been inspired to share your stories here," Pearce shared in an Instagram post last week. "I see you. Please know, this is a place for love and a place for acceptance. No matter what you're going through, or what you've overcome, 'Church Girl' is for you."

"Church Girl" follows the release of Pearce's "unfiltered, introspective" (Billboard) single "Dream Come True" in November. Now climbing the charts at U.S. Country Radio and currently Top 10 in the UK, the song is a striking reflection on the price of success and pulls back the curtain on the realities of dedicating yourself to climbing the ladder and the sacrifices made with each step.

As Pearce continues to ready her fifth studio album, she'll hit stages across the globe. Upcoming live shows will include her highly anticipated return to Australia for a performance at CMC Rocks, and a stop at the legendary Royal Albert Hall to headline the Highways Festival in London, as part of her Inside The Dream Tour throughout the UK and Ireland in May. More new music from Pearce is expected soon.

