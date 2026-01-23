Eric Church Launches 2026 with 'Evangeline vs. The Machine' Tour, IMAX Film & Live Album

(EBM) With his latest critically acclaimed project, Evangeline vs. The Machine, up for the Best Contemporary Country Album nod at next weekend's GRAMMY Awards, 11-time nominee Eric Church is already entering 2026 at full throttle. Last night, Jan. 22, the Chief launched the new year with an intimate underplay at Washington, D.C.'s The Anthem, kicking off leg 2 of his Free the Machine Tour and setting the stage for a spring run from the man celebrated by Pollstar for "his high-energy, Springsteen-esque marathon performances."

The Free the Machine Tour returns following a landmark 2025 run that reaffirmed Church's reputation for pushing the boundaries of the live concert experience. The 2026 dates carry that same spirit forward, pairing large-scale ambition with moments of raw immediacy.

That energy is captured on today's release of "Give Me Back My Hometown (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)." The reimagined version of Church's 2x Platinum, chart-topping hit appears on the forthcoming Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) arriving Feb. 13 via MCA. The 19-track live album serves as a companion to the IMAX exclusive theatrical release of Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive on Feb. 11 and 14.

Church hosted a special screening event for members of his passionate Church Choir in Nashville earlier this week, previewing the limited theatrical release that showcases Church performing his GRAMMY-nominated eighth studio album front-to-back before transitioning into select catalog hits, all reimagined with a six-piece band, four-piece horns, four-piece strings, eight-piece choir and vocalist Joanna Cotten. Filmed across two nights at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tenn., the performance comes to life through a unique perspective that can only be achieved in IMAX. A full list of locations for the February showings is available via IMAX.com/EricChurch, with tickets on sale now.

With a new live release out today, the Free the Machine Tour back on the road and both an IMAX film and live album on deck, Church's 2026 is already defined by momentum that continues to challenge expectations and reaffirm his place at the forefront of modern country music.

Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive Track List

*denotes songs out now

1. Hands Of Time (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

2. Bleed On Paper (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)*

3. Johnny (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

4. Storm In Their Blood (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

5. Darkest Hour (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

6. Evangeline (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

7. Rocket's White Lincoln (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

8. Clap Hands (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

9. Desperate Man (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)*

10. Give Me Back My Hometown (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)*

11. Homeboy (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

12. Sinners Like Me (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

13. Creepin' (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

14. Knives Of New Orleans (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)*

15. Smoke A Little Smoke (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

16. The Outsiders (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

17. Hell Of A View (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)*

18. Mistress Named Music (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

19. Springsteen (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

2026 Free the Machine Tour Remaining Markets, Venues and Special Guests:

Jan. 23 || Washington, D.C. || The Anthem || Caylee Hammack

Feb. 5 || Omaha, Neb. || CHI Health Center || Ella Langley

Feb. 6 || Sioux Falls, S.D. || Denny Sanford PREMIER Center || Ella Langley

Feb. 7 || St. Paul, Minn. || Grand Casino Arena || Ella Langley

Feb. 12 || Toronto, Ont. || Scotiabank Arena || Ella Langley

Feb. 13 || Buffalo, N.Y. || KeyBank Center || Ella Langley

Feb. 14 || Albany, N.Y. || MVP Arena || Ella Langley

Feb. 19 || North Little Rock, Ark. || Simmons Bank Arena || 49 Winchester

Feb. 20 || Kansas City, Mo. || T-Mobile Center || 49 Winchester

Feb. 21 || St. Louis, Mo. || Enterprise Center || 49 Winchester

Feb. 26 || Tulsa, Okla. || BOK Center || Stephen Wilson Jr.

Feb. 27 || Fort Worth, Texas || Dickies Arena || Stephen Wilson Jr.

Feb. 28 || Austin, Texas || Moody Center || Stephen Wilson Jr.

Mar. 5 || Knoxville, Tenn. || Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center || 49 Winchester

Mar. 6 || Greensboro, N.C. || First Horizon Coliseum || 49 Winchester

Mar. 7 || North Charleston, S.C. || North Charleston Coliseum || 49 Winchester

Mar. 19 || Birmingham, Ala. || Legacy Arena at the BJCC || 49 Winchester

Mar. 20 || Atlanta, Ga. || State Farm Arena || 49 Winchester

Mar. 27 || Hollywood, Fla. || Hard Rock Live || Kashus Culpepper

Apr. 3 || Greenville, S.C. || Bon Secours Wellness Arena || Ashley McBryde

Apr. 4 || Charlotte, N.C. || Spectrum Center || Ashley McBryde

Apr. 10 || Jacksonville, Fla. || VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena || Ashley McBryde

Apr. 11 || Tampa, Fla. || Benchmark International Arena || Ashley McBryde

Related Stories

Eric Church's 'Carolina' Fueled Post-Hurricane Helene TV Spot (2025 In Review)

Eric Church Wraps 2025 Leg Of Free The Machine Tour

Eric Church Shares Trailer For Evangeline vs. The Machine: Comes Alive IMAX Concert Film

Eric Church Announces Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive Album

News > Eric Church