Hear Jelly Roll On 'I'm Good' From Goat Soundtrack

(Mercury) The lead single from the upcoming GOAT: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, "I'm Good" featuring Jelly Roll, arrives today via Mercury Records. "I'm Good" reflects themes of resilience and perseverance that sit at the emotional core of the upcoming film, GOAT, which arrives exclusively in theaters on February 13th.
In addition to contributing the soundtrack's lead single, the 3x Grammy nominated artist makes his vocal acting debut in GOAT, voicing the character "Grizz." The song helps set the emotional tone of the film, reinforcing its message of defying expectations and pushing forward against the odds.
From Sony Pictures Animation - the studio behind Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse - GOAT arrives in theaters February 13. Set in a vibrant, all-animal world, the action-comedy follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who's determined to prove that "smalls can ball" in the ultra-competitive sport of roarball.
Curated by Mercury Records, the GOAT: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features a bold, genre-spanning lineup including Ayra Starr, Jon Bellion, FLO, Russ, Quinn XCII, Joey Valence & Brae, Trueno, and more. The soundtrack will be released in conjunction with the film.
GOAT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Details Announced
Alice Cooper and Criss Angel Teaming Up For Welcome To Our Nightmare
Year Of The Goat Returning With 'Trivia Goddess'
'In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan's Spawn in a Dying World of Doom' Video
Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video- The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Release 'Angels Cry' Video- Pop Evil Unleash 'The Decay'- OneRepublic- more
Eagles Make Music History With New Milestone- Def Leppard Share New Song 'Rejoice'- Megadeth Unleash 'Puppet Parade' Ahead Of New Album- more
Kenny Chesney Adds Dates To Sphere Las Vegas- Zach Bryan's 'With Heaven On Top' Debuts At No. 1- Jimmie Allen Teams With NFL Star Pacman Jones- more
Cat Power Takes On Prince Classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U' For Redux- Watch Harry Styles' 'Aperture' Video- Poppy Marks Album Release With 'Time Will Tell' Video- more
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Mobsters Take Over the Las Vegas Airport!
Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa: A Muscle Shoals Haven for Music Fans
Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Release 'Angels Cry' Video
Goldfinger Deliver 'NINE LIVES' Album
Alberta Cross Wrestle With Uncertainty With New Song 'Toy Soldiers'
Pop Evil Unleash New Song 'The Decay'
OneRepublic's 'Dreaming Out Loud' Coming To Vinyl For First Time
Pretty in Pink Soundtrack Getting Special 40th Anniversary Reissue
Singled Out: PINKNOISE's Why You Survived