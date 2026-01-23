Hear Jelly Roll On 'I'm Good' From Goat Soundtrack

(Mercury) The lead single from the upcoming GOAT: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, "I'm Good" featuring Jelly Roll, arrives today via Mercury Records. "I'm Good" reflects themes of resilience and perseverance that sit at the emotional core of the upcoming film, GOAT, which arrives exclusively in theaters on February 13th.

In addition to contributing the soundtrack's lead single, the 3x Grammy nominated artist makes his vocal acting debut in GOAT, voicing the character "Grizz." The song helps set the emotional tone of the film, reinforcing its message of defying expectations and pushing forward against the odds.

From Sony Pictures Animation - the studio behind Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse - GOAT arrives in theaters February 13. Set in a vibrant, all-animal world, the action-comedy follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who's determined to prove that "smalls can ball" in the ultra-competitive sport of roarball.

Curated by Mercury Records, the GOAT: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features a bold, genre-spanning lineup including Ayra Starr, Jon Bellion, FLO, Russ, Quinn XCII, Joey Valence & Brae, Trueno, and more. The soundtrack will be released in conjunction with the film.

