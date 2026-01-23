NEEDTOBREATHE Announce New Album 'The Long Surrender'

(MCA) Bringing a bold new sense of abandon to their soulful fusion of timeless Americana and forward-thinking alt-rock, GRAMMY-nominated band NEEDTOBREATHE announces today their tenth studio album, The Long Surrender, via MCA slated for release on March 27, 2026.

Produced by 9X GRAMMY-winner Dave Cobb and recorded last year at his studio in Savannah, GA, The Long Surrender captures the band at their most vulnerable and instinctive, recorded largely live and driven by lead singer Bear Rinehart's deeply personal songwriting. While NEEDTOBREATHE embraced a deliberately unfussy approach to the album's sound, The Long Surrender endlessly pushes into gently inventive terrain, often bringing unexpected texture and energy to Rinehart's soul-baring lyrics.

"NEEDTOBREATHE feels vital on this album," Cobb shares. "They came in with open hearts and gratitude, focused on nothing but the truth. You can feel it in Bear's voice and in the musicianship throughout the record."

"In the beginning I didn't even think I was writing for a record-I was just writing in a therapeutic way, trying to get my head around what I wanted my life to look like going forward," Rinehart points out. "There's always been a guardedness as far as how personal I get in the songs, or how overtly I express certain things, but this time I was writing everything down as I was going through it. It felt like the songs were coming from a different place, and where we ended up almost feels like a whole new band."

Led by the early standout "Momma Loves Me" featuring The Red Clay Strays, the album reflects themes of faith, redemption, and renewed clarity - showcasing a band confident enough to strip everything back and let the songs speak for themselves.

"This album really clarified that, as an artist, I've got to put my convictions in front of anything else," says Rinehart. "I poured myself into it without trying to shape it for anyone or anything, and that's what we're going to keep doing from here on out. It's definitely a better indicator of where we're headed than where we've ever been, and in a lot of ways it feels it's our very first record."

The Long Surrender Track List

The Long Surrender (William Rinehart)

Say It Now (William Rinehart)

Highlands (William Rinehart)

Sing To Me Savannah (William Rinehart)

Where You Call Home (William Rinehart)

Strangeness Of It All (William Rinehart, John Luke Carter)

Take Me Dancing (William Rinehart)

The Door (William Rinehart)

Growing Slow (William Rinehart)

Momma Loves Me (feat. The Red Clay Strays) (William Rinehart)

Take The Blame (William Rinehart)

Spread The Ashes (William Rinehart)

