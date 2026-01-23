Parker McCollum Reveals Studio Version Of 'Big Ole Fancy House'

(TPR) Award-winning Country music star, Parker McCollum, has released the studio version of much-anticipated fan-favorite track, "Big Ole Fancy House," out now (via MCA).
The song, which has been in McCollum's live set list for years, is now finally coming straight to the fans. Written by McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose and Hillary Lindsey, and centered around the theme that material things in life mean nothing without someone to share it all with, the song is a powerful reminder that the most valuable thing a person can have is someone to love them.
"Y'all been asking for this one for a while so I'm glad its finally getting to you. Took a couple of times of cutting it before it felt good enough to release, and I think I got it the way it should be heard. Appreciate all the love everyone has shown this song. Means a lot." -Parker McCollum
"Big Ole Fancy House" will be one of four new tracks featured on the Deluxe Edition of McCollum's critically acclaimed album, PARKER MCCOLLUM, which was released last year (via MCA). The album is a reflection of his authentic artistry and shows an evolution of poignant storytelling against a musical backdrop that anchors to a traditional, yet still contemporary, sound. PARKER MCCOLLUM Deluxe Edition will be available on March 20th.
