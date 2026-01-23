Reba McEntire Releases Expanded 'Starting Over' For 30th Anniversary

(The GreenRoom) Reba McEntire celebrates the re-release of the 30th anniversary edition of her hit album STARTING OVER via MCA. The anniversary edition features three bonus tracks, including a cover of Don Williams' chart-topping hit, "Tulsa Time," as well as "Heat Wave" and "Misty Blue."
Released on October 3, 1995, STARTING OVER quickly became a fan favorite and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart. Certified Platinum by the RIAA, the project showcased Reba's versatility and passion through a collection of songs that held personal significance to her.
The album's lead single, "On My Own," was a landmark collaboration that united four powerhouse voices-Reba, Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, and Linda Davis-and remains one of the most memorable moments of her storied career.
Fans can stream the new album here on preferred platforms.
STARTING OVER Tracklist
1. Talking In Your Sleep
2. Please Come To Boston
3. On My Own
4. I Won't Mention It Again
5. You're No Good
6. Ring On Her Finger, Time On Her Hands
7. Five Hundred Miles Away From Home
8. Starting Over Again
9. You Keep Me Hangin' On
10. By The Time I Get To Phoenix
11. Heat Wave
12. Misty Blue
13. Tulsa Time
