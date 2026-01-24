Atlus Announces New Album 'Art of Letting Go'

(BBR) Platinum recording artist Atlus officially announced today that his label debut album, Art of Letting Go, will be released via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville on March 20. The 15-track project is a deeply personal body of work spanning country at its core, with touches of pop, rock, and hip-hop influence. Equal parts fun and painful, honest and reflective, the album captures the emotional range of an artist who built his career from the underground.

Named after the previously released title track addressing grief and the loss of his sister to addiction, Art of Letting Go mines the depth of Atlus' songwriting and his ability to connect directly with listeners. Led by producer Andrew Baylis (Jelly Roll), alongside a group of collaborators guiding the arrangements (full list below), the project features his debut country radio single "Devil Ain't Done," as well as the driving lead preview track "Spare Key," out today.

"This album is honest and unbelievably personal," confides Atlus. "Like the experiences that inspired the songs, some are fun and some are intense. Making this record, I truly let go of a lot of the fears, pain, trauma, and things I've been carrying with me for years and there is an art to that. I used to stay in those painful moments. This time, it's about moving through the moments and beyond the experiences that shaped me, both as a person and as an artist."

Prior to signing with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, Atlus released four independent albums, building a loyal underground following that led to breakthrough moments including performing alongside Jelly Roll at a packed Red Rocks Amphitheatre, earning a Top 5 album on Spotify's Global Album Chart, surpassing one billion on-demand streams, and achieving a Platinum release. Recently named one of Pandora's 2026 Artists to Watch in Country, Atlus is known for his powerful vocals, infectious melodies, and emotionally driven songwriting.

Raised in a single-parent home shaped by poverty and addiction, Atlus forged the resilience and commitment to authenticity that define his music. He began writing songs while working long hours as a commercial truck driver, crafting lyrics behind the wheel to support his family and fund studio time. That pavement grind ultimately laid the foundation for the artist he is today.

The project follows the success of "Devil Ain't Done," his debut country radio single, which was among the most-added songs at country radio on add day, reached the Top 5 in Australia, and continues to climb the U.S. charts. An instant fan favorite, the track pairs infectious grooves with lyrics reflecting self-doubt and perseverance, expanding on Atlus' mission to create music that feels both universal and unmistakably his own.

The lead preview track "Spare Key" is built around a driving chorus and serves as an ode to a piece of brass that once symbolized opening his heart to love and possibility. "Unlocking your heart to love leaves you vulnerable to rejection, and just because someone leaves without having 'the conversation' doesn't mean you're spared the pain," he explains. "It's about loving someone so deeply that even after the relationship is over, you know you would have never changed the locks."

Many of the album's tracks focus on family, who have always been his priority. His success has allowed him to retire his mom, but before music took off, the now 33-year-old balanced two truck-driving jobs alongside UPS shifts and Uber rides to afford studio time.

Art of Letting Go Track Listing:

1. Secondhand Smoke (Atlus, Matt Wallace, Autumn Buysse)

2. Devil Ain't Done (Atlus, David Garcia, Geoff Warburton)

3. Still Haven't Stopped (Atlus, David Garcia, Blake Pendergrass, Geoff Warburton)

4. Art of Letting Go (Atlus, Lydia Vaughan, Lou Ridley, Matt Wallace)

5. Hold My Liquor (Atlus, Andrew Baylis, Conor Matthews)

6. Spare Key (Atlus, Rian Ball, Nick Boyd)

7. Sounds Like Alcohol (Atlus, David Garcia, Justin Halpin)

8. Town Down (Atlus, Andrew Baylis, Michael Whitworth, Riley Thomas)

9. IOD on YOU (Atlus, David Ray Stevens, Matt Wallace, Autumn Buysse)

10. Roses (Atlus, Andrew Baylis, Matt Wallace, Sebastian "Rufio Hooks" Garcia)

11. Break Me First (Atlus, Matt Wallace, Claire Ernst, Stuart Stapleton, Justin Abraham)

12. In The City (Atlus, Autumn Buysse, Matt Wallace, Sebastian "Rufio Hooks" Garcia)

13. Guilty (Atlus, HALLIE, Gigi Rich, Andrew Perlowich)

14. Half The Bottle (Atlus, Andrew Baylis, Benjy Davis, Michael Whitworth)

15. Baby Momma (Atlus, Autumn Buysse, Matt Wallace, Brit Wilder)

Tracks 1, 4, 9: Produced by Andrew Baylis and Matt Wallace

Tracks 2, 3, 7: Produced by Andrew Baylis and David Garcia

Tracks 5, 6, 8, 10, 14, 15: Produced by Andrew Baylis

Track 11: Produced by Andrew Baylis, Stu Stapleton, and Justin Abraham

Track 12: Produced by Andrew Baylis and Nathan Keeterle

Track 13: Produced by Andrew Baylis and HALLIE

Tracks 1, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15: Additional Production by Randy Slaugh

