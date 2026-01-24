Cameron Whitcomb Announces Fragile Egos Tour

(Live Nation) Cameron Whitcomb has announced the Fragile Egos Tour, a new run of US headline shows produced by Live Nation which begin March 17 at Madison, WI's The Sylvee. Highlights of the newly announced dates include a stop at New York City's famed Irving Plaza on April 4.

Artist presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, January 27, at 10 AM local time, with the general onsale to follow on Friday, January 30, at 10 AM local time. Cameron has also partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold goes to supporting organizations that provide care and resources for individuals recovering from drug addiction.

Next month will also see the indefatigable Whitcomb resuming his non-stop live schedule by joining HARDY for his THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR!, beginning February 5 at Oshawa, ON's Tribute Communities Centre and then traveling the US and Canada through July. In addition, this May will see Whitcomb head Down Under for an eagerly awaited headline tour of Australia and New Zealand, with almost all dates now sold out and additional shows added in some markets due to overwhelming demand. As if all that weren't enough, Whitcomb is also set for a number of top-billed festival performances at Indio, CA's Stagecoach Music Festival (April 26), Fergus, ON's Meadows Music Festival (May 29), Bloomington, IL's Tailgate N' Tallboys (June 20), Dauphin, MB's Dauphin's Countryfest (June 27), Three Forks, MT's Headwaters Country Jam (July 23) and more.

Last year saw Whitcomb take a giant step forward with his acclaimed debut album, The Hard Way, joined by a deluxe expanded edition available now via Atlantic Records HERE. Created with producer Jack Riley (Knox, Grace VanderWaal), along with Cal Shapiro (Alex Warren, Timeflies) and Nolan Sipe (Benson Boone, Alex Warren), The Hard Way debuted as #1 Country album in Whitcomb's home country of Canada, earning Gold certification and quickly surpassing 500 million streams globally thanks to such emotionally raw singles as the breakout fan favorite "Quitter," the brutally self-aware "Hundred Mile High," the defiant "Options," the hopeful "Fragile," the gut-punching title track, and the chart-climbing hit, "Medusa, the latter joined by a live performance video streaming HERE. A deeply personal look at Whitcomb's turbulent journey - from early struggles with addiction to his remarkable recovery and personal growth - the album is further anchored by the powerful tribute to his mom, "Call For You," written as a tribute to his mom. The Hard Way (Deluxe) adds five very special bonus tracks, including "End of the Morning," a previously unheard collaboration with indie folk artist Evan Honer, as well as the brand new standout track, "Problem," joined by an exclusive "Amazon Music presents" live performance video streaming HERE.

With 5M monthly listeners on Spotify, 4.5M+ followers across social platforms, and 600M+ global streams to date, Whitcomb is riding high after what proved a landmark 2025 for the Nanaimo, BC-based artist. Named the 2025 recipient of CMA's Jeff Walker Global Country Artist Award, recognizing outstanding achievements by a Country Music artist who is originally based internationally, Whitcomb was among the big winners at the 2025 CCMA Awards, taking home the "Breakthrough Artist of the Year" and "Fans' Choice" awards amidst six total nominations. Whitcomb also made his Canadian TV debut at the CCMA Awards with an energetic live performance of "Quitter".

In a world that often prizes surface-level honesty, Cameron Whitcomb stands out as an artist with the courage to confront uncomfortable truths. After leaving home at age 17 to work on a pipeline, the British Columbia native discovered his passion for singing and devoted himself to music. He broke through with his 2024 debut EP, Quitter - a fearless collection of country/folk songs inspired by his journey through addiction and recovery. Since then, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter has skyrocketed, landing on 2025 Artist to Watch lists from Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, releasing his full-length debut, The Hard Way, and traveling the world on increasingly popular tours including his biggest North American headline run thus far, the I've Got Options Tour, which saw him packing houses from coast-to-coast including a sold-out two-night stand at Los Angeles, CA's iconic Troubadour.

CAMERON WHITCOMB ON TOUR 2026

FEBRUARY

5 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre *

6 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum *

7 - London, ON - Canada Life Place *

11 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre *

12 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre *

13 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place *

19 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome *

20 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre *

21 - Abbotsford, BC - Rogers Forum*

MARCH

17 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee ^

19 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center *

20 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK *

21 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center *

24 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore ^

26 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center *

27 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum *

28 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center *

APRIL

1 - Boston, MA - House of Blues ^

4 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza ^

7 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore ^

8 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater ^

10 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz ^

11 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel ^

19 - Georgetown, TX - Two Step Inn †

26 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach Music Festival †

MAY

5 - Auckland, New Zealand - Powerstation +

7 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov (SOLD OUT) +

9 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum (SOLD OUT) +

10 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum +

12 - Brisbane, Australia - The Tivoli (SOLD OUT) +

13 - Brisbane, Australia - The Tivoli +

15 - Sydney, Australia - Roundhouse (SOLD OUT) +

16 - Sydney, Australia - Roundhouse +

29 - Fergus, ON - Meadows Music Festival †

30 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall ^

JUNE

2 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues ^

4 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP (Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion) *

5 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

6 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center *

18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore ^

19 - Milwaukee, WI - TBA

20 - Bloomington, IL - Tailgate N' Tallboys †

27 - Dauphin, MB - Dauphin's Countryfest †

JULY

5 - Fort McMurray, AB - Hello Summer †

11 - Craven, SK - Country Thunder †

23 - Three Forks, MT - Headwaters Country Jam †

24 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena ^*

28 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater ^

AUGUST

2 - Camrose, AB - Big Valley Jamboree †

* Supporting HARDY's THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR!

^ FRAGILE EGOS TOUR - NEWLY ANNOUNCED HEADLINE DATE

† Festival Performance

+ w/ Special Guest Lewis Love

