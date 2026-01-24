Dale Watson Announces New Album 'Unwanted'

(devious planet media) Dale Watson is thrilled to announce the April 24th release of Unwanted via 40 Below Records. And he's off to a great start with his first single "Willie Waylon And Whiskey," which was premiered by Holler, and featured in Taste of Country, The Bluegrass Situation and also added to Sirius XMs Outlaw Country

With Unwanted, Watson delivers another unapologetic statement from the heart of American roots music. It's a lean, hard-hitting blast of honky-tonk, outlaw country, western swing, and rockabilly - the sound he named Ameripolitan and has championed for more than 40 years. Entirely written and produced by Watson, the album is another defiant stand from one of American roots music's true originals.

Recorded in Austin and Memphis, Unwanted draws power from two cities that shaped Watson's musical life. "Austin taught me how to swing," he says. "Memphis taught me how to feel."

Backed by The Lonestars, Watson is joined by Celine Lee, The Memphians, Katie Shore (Asleep at the Wheel), and pianist Matt Hubbard. "Everybody on this record knows how to make the music breathe," Watson says. "That's the difference."

Songs like "Willie Waylon And Whiskey" wear their vices proudly. "I don't apologize for the way I lived," Watson says. "Those songs kept me company." On the other end of the spectrum, the ballad "If You Really Loved Me (Outlive Me)" reflects on loss and survival. "You don't get to stay this long without losing people," he adds. "That song came from sitting with that truth."Unwanted follows a catalog of more than 30 albums, beginning with 1995's Cheatin' Heart Attack. "That record convinced me to quit fixing motorcycles and bet everything on music," Watson recalls. "I figured I'd rather fail at something honest."

That honesty has earned Watson an international audience and the respect of his heroes. Watson has shared stages and bills with some of the most respected names in American music, including Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Ray Price, Loretta Lynn, and Dwight Yoakam - artists who recognized in him a kindred spirit and a deep respect for the tradition.

He's brought that same unapologetic sound to national audiences through appearances on Austin City Limits, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Late Show with David Letterman. Despite such high-profile appearances, Watson remains rooted in the road. "I still play over 300 shows a year," he says. "That's where the truth is. That's where the songs tell you if they're real."

Honored as a Texas State Musician and founder of The Ameripolitan Music Awards, Watson sees Unwanted as part of a living tradition. "Outlaw country isn't nostalgia," he says. "It's alive, it's loud, and it's still being written."

Related Stories

Dale Watson And Lorrie Morgan Cover Waylon Jennings Classic

News > Dale Watson