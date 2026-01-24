Joe Hermes Announces New Single 'That Country High'

(BMA) Rock country's hottest new independent act, Joe Hermes, is kicking off 2026 on a high note. Hot off the heels of the fiery single "A Real Good Bad One" and rowdy "Honky Tonk Feelin,'" Hermes is bringing upbeat energy in his new track "That Country High" due out February 11, 2026.

Hermes' songs are built for blasting from tailgates, dive bar jukeboxes, and pickup truck speakers. In addition to launching new music, Hermes is heading back overseas to tour throughout Europe, first with Boyzlife this February/March, then Lansdowne and Silent Hill in April.

Hermes imparts, "'That Country High' is a fun song with all the right elements to get people singing along and dancing. When you need to wind down from all the hustle and bustle of city life and your stressful day job, it's time to grab some buds and head out to the countryside for a natural high: all those feelings I had growing up in small town country life, smelling fresh air, less noise, hanging in nature with buddies, barn parties and campfires where lasting memories and relationships were made."

A bona fide, battle-tested entertainer driven by his commitment to faith, family, and belief in the American Dream, Joe Hermes stands tall behind the values he lives by. A good-hearted, fun-loving former defensive lineman, the proud Illinois native packs a powerful punch with edgy vocal textures and hard-hitting musical storylines - both intimate and boldly straight-up - that explore the tension between angel and devil as his stand-out signature. His raucous sound and high-energy stage performances - self-described as "gunpowder country" - are rooted in his earliest influences: Metallica, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Aerosmith, Pantera, and Bon Jovi. Hermes weaves intense, soulful vocals with raw, honest lyrics and his "Heart of Illinois" roots sound to create a captivating listening experience.

With the encouragement and lending hand of renowned music producer Buddy Hyatt (TOTO, George Jones, Lee Greenwood, Mickey Gilley, Tracy Lawrence), Joe recorded the EP titled SOULS WITH STONES to make his official introduction in 2020. Unintimidated by the adversity and challenges of both the music industry and the COVID-19 shutdown, the breakthrough artist redirected his focus toward songwriting, working alongside Grammy-award-winning songwriter/producer/manager Dale Oliver. In 2023, Joe released his full-length CD, ROCKIN' A COUNTRY TOWN, co-produced with Oliver behind the board. The project spotlights original tunes penned alongside Oliver, Dan Couch (Kip Moore/Cody Johnson), and Big Vinny Hickerson (of the trio Trailer Choir), including "Stronger Than Whiskey" and "Used To Be Me", which landed at No. 46 on the MusicRow Country Breakout Chart. In 2024, he released the singles "Baptized By The South" (March 2024) and "Walk Away Whiskey" (June 2024) and rolled out his Double-shot Waterfall Series (spotlighting "Hey Son," "Outlaw's Gospel," "Devil's In The Details," "Black Label Country," "American Muscle" and "Outgun The Outlaw").

Reinforcing his conviction, dedication, and talents, Hermes garnered early welcome and support from country radio, country music fans, and his peers. In three short years, he's shared the stage with some of the biggest names in country music entertainment [including Casey Donahue, Ward Davis, Craig Campbell, Kolby Cooper, Myron Elkins, and Kinsey Rose (The Voice), among others]. Establishing a foothold in the Rock 'n Roll arena, Hermes has opened for Uncle Kracker, Black Stone Cherry, Head East, Hinder, Jackyl, and Lakeview.

Joe Hermes continues his influence in the country rock scene, both locally and internationally. His high-octane energy and spirited performances propel the momentum of this must-see artist's prolific year, setting the stage for a wave of highly anticipated releases still to come in 2026!

