Clover County Delivers 'Finer Things (Deluxe)'

(MPG) Emerging Georgia singer/songwriter Clover County releases Finer Things (Deluxe), the deluxe edition of her debut album that came out last year via Undercover Lover Records / Thirty Tigers. The LP features three new songs produced by Brad Cook (Waxahatachee, Snail Mail, Bon Iver), including the previously released "Suitcase" and an acoustic version of fan favorite "Virginia Slim."

Next month, Clover will head out on her debut headline Finer Things Tour, which will start on Feb. 19 in Denver, CO and take her through Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Nashville and more. She also announced that indie folk singer/songwriter Ethansroom will join as support for the run. Additionally, in the midst of the headline shows, she will play a select number of dates with Sam Barber after touring with him through much of last year.

About the deluxe, Clover says: "'Airpark,' 'Suitcase' & 'Virginia Slim (From The Garage)' are three songs that feel wholly authentic to who I've become this year as a writer - they're cheeky, evocative and they all blissfully over-romanticize the inevitable experiences in modern love. Working with producer and pal Brad Cook pushed me to be honest with the delivery of these recordings - smudging the edges just a little to ensure every word was crystal clear. Nathan Stocker (Hippo Campus) etched his magical signature underneath each track with tasteful and playful layers of guitars. I'm confident that these final stories are the perfect way to tie the bow on my first album."

Clover released Finer Things in September to widespread acclaim from press including FLOOD Magazine, No Depression and Holler who named the LP the #17 Best Country Album of the Year. Produced by Carrie K (Noah Kahan, Maggie Antone, Koe Wetzel), the album is a coming-of-age soundtrack that explores romantic, familial and platonic love with a winking charm and an observing eye. She's kept busy since the release, making her Austin City Limits debut and touring with Madi Diaz, Sam Barber, Willi Carlisle, Sydney Rose and Shakey Graves.

Living comfortably in the space between folk, Americana and alternative, Clover affectionately refers to the genre she occupies as "bootgaze." She began developing this sound as a student at University of Georgia where she cut her teeth playing house shows and college bars around Athens, GA. After the release of her debut single in 2023, she went out on the road with alt darlings and country stars like Lord Huron, Medium Build, Waylon Wyatt and Morgan Wade. Then, last year she released her debut EP Porch Lights which included the nostalgic single "Ultraviolet," which peaked at #22 on MediaBase Triple A charts and is still a mainstay on SiriusXM. Stream the album here

Finer Things (Deluxe) Tracklist

1. Anywhere

2. Sweeter

3. Yours Too

4. Midnight Crow

5. Virginia Slim

6. Blue Suede Eyes

7. Angels

8. Good Game

9. Whiskey Cherry

10. Cadillac

11. Paradise Rd

12. Stranger Danger

13. Airpark *

14. Suitcase *

15. Virginia Slim (From the Garage) *

* - New Track

2026 Tour Dates

February 19 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

February 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

February 22 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club Basement

February 24 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

February 26 - Portland, OR - The Showdown

February 28 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall

March 2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

March 3 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at House of Blues San Diego

March 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

March 6 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

March 7 - Dallas, TX - Ferris Wheelers Backyard

March 8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head

March 10 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall

March 12 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee *

March 13 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee *

March 14 - Waukee, IN - Vibrant Music Hall *

March 15 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

March 16 - Evanston, IL - SPACE

March 19 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre *

March 20 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

March 23 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

March 24 - Washington, DC - DC9 Nightclub

March 26 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle - Back Room

March 27 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall

March 28 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl at Center Stage

March 31 - Nashville, TN - The End

April 4 - Toronto, ON - The Drake

May 16 - London, UK - Highways Festival

* - supporting Sam Barber

