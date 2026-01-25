Clover County Delivers 'Finer Things (Deluxe)'

(MPG) Emerging Georgia singer/songwriter Clover County releases Finer Things (Deluxe), the deluxe edition of her debut album that came out last year via Undercover Lover Records / Thirty Tigers. The LP features three new songs produced by Brad Cook (Waxahatachee, Snail Mail, Bon Iver), including the previously released "Suitcase" and an acoustic version of fan favorite "Virginia Slim."
Next month, Clover will head out on her debut headline Finer Things Tour, which will start on Feb. 19 in Denver, CO and take her through Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Nashville and more. She also announced that indie folk singer/songwriter Ethansroom will join as support for the run. Additionally, in the midst of the headline shows, she will play a select number of dates with Sam Barber after touring with him through much of last year.
About the deluxe, Clover says: "'Airpark,' 'Suitcase' & 'Virginia Slim (From The Garage)' are three songs that feel wholly authentic to who I've become this year as a writer - they're cheeky, evocative and they all blissfully over-romanticize the inevitable experiences in modern love. Working with producer and pal Brad Cook pushed me to be honest with the delivery of these recordings - smudging the edges just a little to ensure every word was crystal clear. Nathan Stocker (Hippo Campus) etched his magical signature underneath each track with tasteful and playful layers of guitars. I'm confident that these final stories are the perfect way to tie the bow on my first album."
Clover released Finer Things in September to widespread acclaim from press including FLOOD Magazine, No Depression and Holler who named the LP the #17 Best Country Album of the Year. Produced by Carrie K (Noah Kahan, Maggie Antone, Koe Wetzel), the album is a coming-of-age soundtrack that explores romantic, familial and platonic love with a winking charm and an observing eye. She's kept busy since the release, making her Austin City Limits debut and touring with Madi Diaz, Sam Barber, Willi Carlisle, Sydney Rose and Shakey Graves.
Living comfortably in the space between folk, Americana and alternative, Clover affectionately refers to the genre she occupies as "bootgaze." She began developing this sound as a student at University of Georgia where she cut her teeth playing house shows and college bars around Athens, GA. After the release of her debut single in 2023, she went out on the road with alt darlings and country stars like Lord Huron, Medium Build, Waylon Wyatt and Morgan Wade. Then, last year she released her debut EP Porch Lights which included the nostalgic single "Ultraviolet," which peaked at #22 on MediaBase Triple A charts and is still a mainstay on SiriusXM. Stream the album here
Finer Things (Deluxe) Tracklist
1. Anywhere
2. Sweeter
3. Yours Too
4. Midnight Crow
5. Virginia Slim
6. Blue Suede Eyes
7. Angels
8. Good Game
9. Whiskey Cherry
10. Cadillac
11. Paradise Rd
12. Stranger Danger
13. Airpark *
14. Suitcase *
15. Virginia Slim (From the Garage) *
* - New Track
2026 Tour Dates
February 19 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall
February 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
February 22 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club Basement
February 24 - Seattle, WA - Barboza
February 26 - Portland, OR - The Showdown
February 28 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall
March 2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
March 3 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at House of Blues San Diego
March 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
March 6 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
March 7 - Dallas, TX - Ferris Wheelers Backyard
March 8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head
March 10 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall
March 12 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee *
March 13 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee *
March 14 - Waukee, IN - Vibrant Music Hall *
March 15 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
March 16 - Evanston, IL - SPACE
March 19 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre *
March 20 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe *
March 23 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right
March 24 - Washington, DC - DC9 Nightclub
March 26 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle - Back Room
March 27 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall
March 28 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl at Center Stage
March 31 - Nashville, TN - The End
April 4 - Toronto, ON - The Drake
May 16 - London, UK - Highways Festival
* - supporting Sam Barber
