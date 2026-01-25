KC Bruner Shares New Ballad 'Bible And The Bottle'

(The Quinntessential) Fresh-faced Country singer-songwriter KC Bruner releases a stark, new, soul-bearing ballad, "Bible and the Bottle." Rooted in faith, fracture and quiet resolve, the song opens with an unflinching ultimatum-choose the Bible or the bottle-drawing a hard line between devotion and destruction and staying or leaving. When the chorus arrives, the answer is clear -and it isn't salvation.

Written by Bruner, Madison Sprately and Jack Schrepferman, the track is Bruner's most personal to date, highlighted by her resigned and heavy-hearted raw vocals. Carried by timeless storytelling and emotional restraint, the song captures the kind of worn down and wearied heartbreak that comes with loving someone battling addiction. Produced by Schrepferman and Nick Mac, the classic Country sound underscores the perennial fight between vices and saving graces and how that kind of pain doesn't fade with time-it just learns to live quietly amongst us.

"Writing 'Bible and the Bottle' felt like a therapy session, I went in wanting to talk honestly about the pain of watching someone you love struggle with an addiction, but the deeper I dug, its meaning evolved. Now I think of it more as a song about choices- and a reminder that those choices, whether they save us or pull us under, they can lead our lives down very different paths," shared KC Bruner. "I hope it finds whoever needs to hear it."

In 2023, Bruner moved from her hometown of Swisher, Iowa to Nashville with one of her seven siblings, planning to follow in her mother's footsteps as a hairstylist. She worked in a salon and dabbled with songwritings in her free time. Soon her hobby ignited into a passion-curious what the rest of the world would think, she created a new TikTok that showcased her creations and built a following. Now signed to Electric Feel Records as the label's flagship Nashville artist, Bruner released her first single "Bringing Home A Cowboy" in May and has since seen explosive growth on social media and in streaming with her TikTok skyrocketing more than 1000% across songs like "Old Fashioned" and "Country Magic Spell." She has grown her listeners to more than 50,000 per month and garnered more than 500,000 streams across her first four releases.

