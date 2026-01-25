Lori Rayne Declares 'I Don't Drink' With New EP

(PN) Alternative country artist Lori Rayne releases new EP I Don't Drink. The EP is now available on all digital streaming platforms. Lori Rayne brings grit and edge to her country music, leaning on heavier guitars and an alternative-country feel while staying rooted in Southern storytelling. Her new EP, I Don't Drink, feels like a clear snapshot of who she is right now - unfiltered, confident, and comfortable standing a little outside the lines.

"I Don't Drink' is the most honest reflection of who I am as an artist," Rayne says. "It holds all the styles and influences that shape my sound and personality. This EP is for anyone who grew up on country or Southern music, but always felt a little outside the box, just like me."

Who says you need to get drunk to have fun? When most people picture a Friday night out, it usually involves bar hopping and a few too many cocktails. With "I Don't Drink," Lori Rayne flips that expectation on its head, celebrating the energy, connection, and release of a night out - without alcohol being the center of it. Her unmistakable tone and soulful delivery ride over extra heavy, driving guitars and a jamming country production that builds with real force, pulling you straight onto a packed honky-tonk floor.

As she sings, "Tonight I want red lips, tall boots, cut-off jeans / top it off with my rhinestone hoops / I want a little heel-toe do-si-do / drop it down real slow / Boot Scoot n' Copperhead Road," it becomes clear this is a line-dancing-ready anthem. Loud, confident, and rooted in real life, "I Don't Drink" proves you can still show up, show out, and own the night with no inebriation required: "I've never been the kind to turn down a dance / but I don't need a drink in my hand / let me break these boots in while spinning around on this floor / just a little two-step is all the buzz I'm looking for."

As the EP unfolds, Rayne shows her range while maintaining her edge. "The One That Ran Away" taps into the ache of lost love and lingering questions. "To Be Country" nods to the roots she grew up on, grounded and straightforward, while "Where Do We Go" leans heavier, letting the guitars carry a more alternative, rock-tinged energy.

Her stripped-back cover of "Jolene," released just after the celebration of Dolly Parton's 80th birthday, is one of the most personal moments on the EP. With just her voice and a guitar, Rayne lets the song speak for itself, honoring the original while bringing her own rich perspective.

Production on "I Don't Drink," "The One That Ran Away," and "Where Do We Go" was handled by Dan Knittel, while "To Be Country" was produced by Elysse Yulo. Rounding out the project, "Jolene" was produced by Lucas Woodgeard, bringing a distinct sonic perspective that complements the release as a whole. Stream the EP here

