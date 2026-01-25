McCoy Moore Shares New Single 'Prayin' For Me'

(SMN) Rising country talent McCoy Moore is kicking off the year with his heartfelt new single "Prayin' For Me."
"Early last year, it really felt like everything started coming together for me in Nashville and I thought, man someone must be praying for me. I knew there were a few, but there's got to be some more that I didn't know about," Moore shared. "The song 'Prayin' For Me' is a thank you to everybody who prayed for me then, and everybody who still does now."
Following the release of his debut EP last fall, Moore has been named an artist to watch by Country Now,Fandom Daily, Music Mayhem, and more, with Holler adding "Moore's strength lies in balance between vulnerability and grit, between tradition and modernity."
At the end of 2025, the emerging entertainer wrapped an opening run with Kip Moore, as well as Chase Rice earlier in the fall. He is set for a whirlwind 2026 as he joins HARDY on the COUNTRY! COUNTRY! Tour across North American and will make his European debut at C2C.
