Paul Cauthen Announces New Album 'Book Of Paul'

(EBM) Embodying the independent spirit of his two decade climb through the country underground, iconoclastic artist Paul Cauthen pairs his booming baritone with a near-biblical swagger for his upcoming fifth album, Book of Paul.

Out April 3, classic-country grit and gospel power fuse with a rhinestoned rock-and-roll edge, as the singer-songwriter known as "Big Velvet" returns to his East Texas roots. With a well documented distaste for playing by anyone else's rules, the fiery singer-songwriter writes his own creative code in permanent ink.

"If you look at the Bible, there is no book of Paul," Cauthen explains. "I just wanted to write something that embodies me, because I'm sick of hearing records catered to what's hot and what's working. Me, I've always been this country boy, East Texas guy. Roots, rock and roll, Texas gospel. If you look back at all my albums, I'm proud to say I meant everything I've said."

With production split between chart-topping songwriter Ryan Tyndell, Steve Rusch (Jessie Murph, Koe Wetzel) and Sam Martinez (Tyler Braden, Carrie Underwood), plus Fustin (Priscilla Block) and Nate Ferraro (Beyonce), Cauthen's streak of against-the-grain attitude continues.

Capturing his unruly essence with all the charm of a rattlesnake (and the vocal venom to match), gritty, swampy, East Texas country comes alive under Cauthen's undeniable artistic gravitas, as a true-to-him battle between darkness and light unfolds. The rising star co-wrote 12 of 13 tracks and even plays bass and drums on select tracks, carving a path of utterly authentic country music; fearless, proud and with two middle fingers in the air.

"It's just being who you are - unapologetically yourself - and that's every one of my records," Cauthen says. "I have built my whole career going against the grain, and that's what this record is. The freaking trials and tribulations of Paul. It's everything I wanted on an album."

Highlighting the rising star's mission, Cauthen marks the album announcement with the release of "Texas Swagger." With its bronc-bucking beat, dark twang and barely contained sense of danger, the tune was co-written by Cauthen with Rob Ragosta and Martinez, who also produced.

With a full dose of Big Velvet attitude, the track also comes with a strutting music video, directed and shot by Gus Black and Randy Quartieri. Filmed at the BuckTown bull riding compound of legend JB Mauney - another true original with a "Texas Swagger" of his own - the clip brings Cauthen's fierce authenticity to life. "If all else fails, f***ing just remember where you came from," he proclaims.

"From here on after / I'm gonna hit 'em with a Texas swagger," goes the chorus.

Coming off one of the biggest years of his career with a GOLD-certified feature on Shaboozey's "Last Of My Kind," Cauthen's "Texas Swagger" joins two previously released tracks from the upcoming Book of Paul.

Soul pop and gospel twang reach a slow-rolling confluence on the East Texas love story "Bayou By You." And with the hypnotic, outlaw-country romance of "Ain't No Crime," Cauthen enters a voluntary lockup of love.

Having collaborated with everyone from Margo Price and Orville Peck to Cody Jinks and Lana Del Rey, Cauthen's enigmatic "it factor" has been on display since his 2016 solo debut, My Gospel. Landing somewhere in the ether between Waylon Jennings, Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis, raucous live shows filled with steel-toed rhinestones and gothic roots rock have cemented his legacy, alongside favorites like "Cocaine Country Dancing" and "F*** You Money" and the previous albums Room 41, Country Coming Down and Black on Black.

Book of Paul Track Listing:

Book of Paul

Ain't No Crime

Texas Swagger

Tossin' Back Time (feat. Jake Worthington)

Blue Denim & Black Gold

Breakaway

Chain Smoking (feat. Delaney Ramsdell)

Bayou By You

Dark Horse

Cigarettes & Billy Graham

Road Dog

Texas Gravel Road

The Voice Inside (Silence)

See Cauthen on the road on his 2026 Tonkin' N Tejas Tour:

Thurs., March 26 || Waco, TX || The Backyard

Fri., March 27 || Lubbock, TX || The Blue Light

Sat., March 28 || Fort Worth, TX || Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

Mon., March 30 || Austin, TX || Antone's

Wed., April 1 || Dallas, TX || The Kessler Theater

Thurs., April 2 || New Braunfels, TX || Gruene Hall

Fri., April 3 || Helotes, TX || Floore's Country Store

