The Paper Kites Mark Album Release With 'Morning Gum' Video

(2b) Beloved indie folk band The Paper Kites have unveiled their seventh studio album If You Go There, I Hope You Find It via Nettwerk, available now on all streaming platforms here. To celebrate the release, they've also shared an official music video for the previously unreleased track "Morning Gum", streaming now on the band's official YouTube channel.

About the new album, lead vocalist Sam Bentley reflects, "This record feels like a band remembering what made them fall in love with playing music in the first place. Five friends, five musicians, rediscovering what made them want to do this together. We had a beautiful time making this album. A lot of these songs were written out at the farm we rehearse at, which has become a place of great direction and growth for us over the years. As such, the record has taken on much of the character of that place, and you'll see it reflected in the colours and visuals surrounding the album. There's a lot of the five of us in this record. We hope you enjoy."

If You Go There, I Hope You Find It is highlighted by recent singles "Change Of The Wind," "Shake Off The Rain," "Every Town," and "When The Lavender Blooms." Each track was accompanied by an official music video, featuring a different band member and shot at their friend's farm in Melbourne's Yarra Valley, where much of the album was written. Intimate and achingly reflective, the album is guided by a longing for connection, simplicity, and emotional clarity. As Atwood Magazine notes, "That's always been The Paper Kites' gift: the way they wrap honesty in gentleness, the way they make space for stillness without losing momentum," while Mundane Magazine observes that the album "brings The Paper Kites back to their core identity: five musicians, one heartbeat, and songs that feel honest, unvarnished, and deeply human." Rooted in themes of nature, healing, and hope, each track unfolds like a whispered conversation, offering comfort in its vulnerability and calm in its sincerity. Exploring moments of change, introspection, and the beauty of imperfection, the record remains anchored in the band's signature atmospheric sound, carrying a quiet familiarity that feels like returning home, both within and beyond yourself.

Next year, the band will be heading out on a North American headline tour. Dates kick off May 1st at Emo's in Austin, TX, making stops in Nashville, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more. Tickets are available now. The full tour routing is included below.

With over two billion global streams and 40 million monthly views across social platforms, The Paper Kites have become a defining voice in modern folk-rock and Americana, earning a dedicated global audience through understated storytelling, flawless harmonies, and deeply personal songwriting. Their breakout track "Bloom" became a worldwide phenomenon, now multi-Platinum across several countries, and was memorably covered by Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Their music has also soundtracked pivotal moments in Grey's Anatomy, This Is Us, Virgin River, and countless personal milestones in fans' lives. Even as their influence has quietly expanded - cited by artists like Zach Bryan, Lizzy McAlpine, and LAUV - they've remained committed to patience, craft, and the enduring power of a perfectly written song.

