George Strait Announces In-The-Round Arena Shows

(EBM) With stadium shows set for Clemson, SC and Lubbock, TX this year George Strait announces two additional shows at Moody Center in Austin, TX, in-the-round on Thursday, April 9, and Saturday, April 11, 2026 (tickets on sale on Friday, January 30 at 10 a.m. local time).

Fans can expect an intimate evening of timeless hits along with new favorites off Cowboys and Dreamers performed center stage, in the round. Opening both shows is fellow Texas native, newcomer William Beckmann.

With fewer shows a year, Strait's one-off stadium shows in 2024 included A&M's Kyle Field playing one of the largest single ticketed concerts in U.S. history with 110,905 fans in attendance for George Strait: The King at Kyle Field. He followed that record-breaking performance with only five live shows in 2025 with stops in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Foxboro and Inglewood's SoFi Stadium.

Of his stop at SoFi Stadium last summer Variety noted, "fans would maintain that the privilege of still having him kicking around is all theirs" while reflecting on what Strait does best, "pick great songs, sing even better and exude a quiet, uncocky confidence that would make anyone feel patriotic about country as a genre."

The Boston Globe said of his stop at Foxborough's Gillette Stadium last year, "Strait skipped the pyrotechnics and let his voice do the heavy lifting," making it easy to see why Pollstar once opined, "Strait remains the most worthy inheritor of Merle Haggard or Willie Nelson's mantle of country icon through the meaningful fluidity with which he moves through country's various sub-strains with the same ease and enjoyment that marked both men's Country Music Hall of Fame careers."

In addition to his upcoming live performances at Austin, TX, Clemson, SC and Lubbock, TX, Strait was celebrated at the 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in December, recognizing his lifetime of contributions to American culture through the performing arts and next month he will be inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame this February, paying tribute to his enduring impact as both a performer and songwriter whose influence has shaped generations of country music.

It's been 15 years since The New York Times praised Strait as "a country superstar in complete command of his gift," and with the arrival of his 31st studio album for MCA last year, Cowboys And Dreamers, that statement rings just as true. Filled with classic country honky-tonkers about drinkin' and not thinkin' as well as sad songs and ballads about loss and cheatin', listen to the album Cowboys & Indians Magazine notes is "a cornucopia of trad-country-arrangement beauty," HERE.

The follow-up to Honky Tonk Time Machine, Strait's 27th No. 1 Billboard Country album, Cowboys And Dreamers was named "album of the week" by Associated Press, and features 13 new songs, including "Three Drinks Behind," "MIA Down in MIA," "The Little Things," the 2026 GRAMMY-nominated "Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame" featuring Chris Stapleton and Strait's rendition of Waylon Jennings' "Waymore's Blues," which all have made appearances in his live set.

